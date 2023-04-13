Home States Andhra Pradesh

SCCL team visits units in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

The SCCL team has reportedly laid emphasis on coke oven battery since it is likely to supply coal.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) delegation visits the model room of steel plant in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday I express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The five-member delegation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) visited various units in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday.VSP officials, led by Chief General Manager (incharge) NV Swamy, explained the production facilities in the plant to the SCCL team. It visited coke oven battery, blast furnace and SMS rolling plant.

The SCCL team has reportedly laid emphasis on coke oven battery since it is likely to supply coal. However, coking coal and BF coal, which are used in steel production, are not available at Singareni Collieries. The coal supplied by Singareni is useful for thermal plants. The plant can save Rs 50 crore per month with the supply of coal for thermal plants. The team also visited ED works building and VSP model room.

The SCCL delegation, comprising three directors and two GMs, is on a field visit to the steel plant to study the feasibility of participating in the Expression of Interest invited by RINL to invest in the working capital or supply raw material to the plant. It held discussions with the steel plant directors on Wednesday.
The Telangana government is likely to take a decision on participating in the EOI based on the report submitted by the SCCL team. The last date for submitting EOI is April 15.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste will visit Vizag on Thursday to participate in Rozgar Mela at the Port Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address virtually the newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations. Faggan Singh will not visit the steel plant.However, steel plant workers unions are likely to meet the Union Minister during his visit to Vizag.

