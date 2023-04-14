Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court reserves verdict on ‘wrong answers’ in police test

The counsel urged the court to constitute an expert committee to determine the right answers for those eight questions.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the petition stating that answers for eight questions in the police recruitment test were not decided properly and hence candidates should be allowed to appear for physical fitness test.Jalagam Sahaja and 79 others, who attended the written test for police recruitment, approached the court, after they had not cleared the written test.

The petitioners’ counsel PVG Umesh Chandra said the answers for eight questions in the final key issued after the examination, were different from what was mentioned in the books published by the academy.
He further argued that for the fault of the wrong answers in the key, the candidates should not be made to suffer and the court should intervene in the matter.Government pleader Kishore Kumar appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board said only in the exceptional cases, the court intervenes in matter such as determining the correct answers in the key for recruitment test.

He said same was observed by the Supreme Court on earlier occasions. He said if the petitioners are allowed for physical fitness test, some more will apply for the same.Kishore Kumar further argued that the final key was released only after it was cleared by the experts panel and urged the court to dismiss the petition. After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu reserved the verdict.

On the other hand, he directed the AP Police Recruitment Board to file a counter with full details in the petition complaining that answers in the key issued for the Sub Inspector Recruitment Test were wrong. Further case hearing was adjourned to two weeks.

