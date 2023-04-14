Andhra Pradesh sizzles as heatwave likely for two more days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several parts of the State experienced intense heat as maximum temperature soared above 40°C on Thursday. Prakasam district recorded the highest temperature as it sizzled at 44.1°C.According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), 11 mandals, including eight in Anakapalle, one each in Kakinada, Nandyal, and Vizianagaram districts experienced severe heat wave conditions, while 60 mandals experienced a heatwave in the State on Thursday.

However, heatwave spell is likely to continue for another two days. APSDMA predicted severe heatwave conditions in seven mandals on Friday, including four in Anakapalle, one each in Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizinagarama districts.

On the same day, 168 mandals, including seven in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 13 in Anakapalle, 14 in East Godavari, 11 in Eluru, 11 in Guntur, 14 in Kakianda, 6 in Konaseema, 11 in Krishna, four in Nandyal, 16 in NTR, eight in Palnadu, 12 in Paravthipuram Manyam, 13 in Srikakulam, 4 in Visakhapantam, 22 in Viziangaram and two mandals in YSR district, will experience heatwave conditions.

A similar situation has been predicted for Saturday as 106 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Saturday.IMD criteria for severe heatwave is that day temperature should be 7°C and above if the normal temperature is less than 40°C or 6.6°C if the normal temperature is over 40°C.

