Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh sizzles as heatwave likely for two more days

A similar situation has been predicted for Saturday as 106 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Saturday.    

Published: 14th April 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several parts of the State experienced intense heat as maximum temperature soared above 40°C on Thursday. Prakasam district recorded the highest temperature as it sizzled at 44.1°C.According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), 11 mandals, including eight in Anakapalle, one each in Kakinada, Nandyal, and Vizianagaram districts experienced severe heat wave conditions, while 60 mandals experienced a heatwave in the State on Thursday.    

However, heatwave spell is likely to continue for another two days. APSDMA predicted severe heatwave conditions in seven mandals on Friday, including four in Anakapalle, one each in Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizinagarama districts. 

On the same day, 168 mandals, including seven in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 13 in Anakapalle, 14 in East Godavari, 11 in Eluru, 11 in Guntur, 14 in Kakianda, 6 in Konaseema, 11 in Krishna, four in Nandyal, 16 in NTR, eight in Palnadu, 12 in Paravthipuram Manyam, 13 in Srikakulam, 4 in Visakhapantam, 22 in Viziangaram and two mandals in YSR district, will experience heatwave conditions.

A similar situation has been predicted for Saturday as 106 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Saturday.IMD criteria for severe heatwave is that day temperature should be 7°C and above if the normal temperature is less than 40°C or 6.6°C  if the normal temperature is over 40°C.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heatwave Temperature
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp