Governor Abdul Nazeer launches Climate Action Fund to mitigate adverse impact

About 10 lakh Junior Red Cross and Young Red Cross volunteers will act as Climate Action soldiers in creating awareness and building capacities of the communities.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who is also the President of Indian Red Cross Society, AP State branch, launched the Climate Action Fund (CAF), constituted for the first time in the country, to mitigate the impact of climate change, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Dr N Sesha Reddy and Dr Suguna of Aditya Educational Institutions and Vice-Chairman of IRCS, Kakinada district branch, mobilised donations to the tune of Rs 40 lakh from 58 institutions and 70,000 Junior Red Cross and Young Red Cross volunteers for the Climate Action Fund.

They handed over a cheque for Rs 40 lakh to Governor Abdul Nazeer. Dr Sridhar Reddy, Chairman, and Ashwini Kumar Parida, General Secretary and CEO of Indian Red Cross Society, AP State branch, explained that the Climate Action Fund, will be utilised to alleviate human suffering during drought, floods, cyclones, earthquakes and other natural disasters and to create awareness on the impact of climate change and build community resilience.

