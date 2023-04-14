I differed with BJP in view of State’s interests: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday explained that he differed with the BJP in the interests of the State but not for his selfish motives.“But you (people) did not understand the fact and voted for the YSRC going by the appeal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give him a chance,” he said.

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), who spoke prior to Naidu also said the TDP exited the BJP-led NDA government only for the interests of the State but not with political reasons.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme in Gudivada of Krishna district late Thursday night, Naidu besides launching a scathing attack against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also took potshots against former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani.

Stating that Jagan is not only the richest Chief Minister in the country but also his assets are more than the properties of all the remaining 29 CMs in the country put together, Naidu sought to know how the assets of Jagan grew to Rs 510 crore now from Rs 1.70 crore earlier.

Accusing the YSRC government of making borrowing to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore, Naidu accused the government of burdening the people with increasing taxes and hiking the prices of commodities for the past four years.

Going by the reception of people to his tour, Naidu observed that the ruling YSRC will be swept away in the combined Krishna district in the next elections. On the rooster knife case, Naidu said the National Investigation Agency proved the fact that the case is in no way related to the TDP as the accused in the case is not at all a TDP sympathiser.

