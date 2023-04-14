Home States Andhra Pradesh

I differed with BJP in view of State’s interests: Chandrababu Naidu

Going by the reception of people to his tour, Naidu observed that the ruling YSRC will be swept away in the combined Krishna district in the next elections.

Published: 14th April 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Nimmakuru, the birthplace of NTR | express

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Nimmakuru, the birthplace of NTR | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday explained that he differed with the BJP in the interests of the State but not for his selfish motives.“But you (people) did not understand the fact and voted for the YSRC going by the appeal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give him a chance,” he said.

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), who spoke prior to Naidu also said the TDP exited the BJP-led NDA government only for the interests of the State but not with political reasons.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme in Gudivada of Krishna district late Thursday night, Naidu besides launching a scathing attack against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also took potshots against former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani.

Stating that Jagan is not only the richest Chief Minister in the country but also his assets are more than the properties of all the remaining 29 CMs in the country put together, Naidu sought to know how the assets of Jagan grew to Rs 510 crore now from Rs 1.70 crore earlier.

Accusing the YSRC government of making borrowing to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore, Naidu accused the government of burdening the people with increasing taxes and hiking the prices of commodities for the past four years.

Going by the reception of people to his tour, Naidu observed that the ruling YSRC will be swept away in the combined Krishna district in the next elections. On the rooster knife case, Naidu said the National Investigation Agency proved the fact that the case is in no way related to the TDP as the accused in the case is not at all a TDP sympathiser.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu BJP
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp