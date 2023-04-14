Naidu failed to fulfil election promise of developing Machilipatnam: Perni Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of Machilipatnam, where he took a dig at the ruling YSRC for failing to develop the area, former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) lashed out at Naidu for ignoring his promises of developing Machilipatnam on all fronts during his regime and making baseless allegations against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which is taking steps to lay the foundation stone for Machilipatnam port in May, besides taking up several other development activities.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he listed out the slew of promises made by the TDP chief in the 2014 elections for the development of Machilipatnam, including the construction of Machilipatnam port, establishment of IT companies, shrimp industry, development of agriculture and allied industries, housing for the poor, construction of a new railway line between Machilipatnam and Repalle, addressing the woes of rolled gold industry and others.

“None of the promises made by Naidu for the development of Machilipatnam was fulfilled and on what credibility the TDP chief visited Machilipatnam without keeping his poll promises,” the former minister asked.Nani also dared Naidu to come for an open debate on welfare and development done in Machilipatnam during the YSRC government and the previous TDP regime.

