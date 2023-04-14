Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘No political conspiracy behind knife attack on CM Jagan’: National Investigation Agency

In its counter affidavit to the CM’s  petition seeking further probe into the case, the NIA urged the court to dismiss his plea, calling it untenable.

Published: 14th April 2023

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday informed the special court in Vijayawada that there was no conspiracy behind the 2018 rooster knife attack on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport.

In its counter affidavit to the CM’s petition seeking further probe into the case, the NIA urged the court to dismiss his plea, calling it untenable. NIA officials informed the court that Jagan’s petition, alleging the investigation agency failed to probe the matter properly, had no merits. They explained that the agency conducted a fair probe. Further, NIA said the owner of the hotel, Harshavardhan, who had employed the key accused, Srinivasa Rao, had no role in the case.

“There is no conspiracy behind the attack on CM Jagan. Further, the unfounded rumours doing rounds in the social media regarding the association of the accused with any specific political party were thoroughly investigated, however, no evidence surfaced during the investigation,” the agency said in its affidavit.

On the other hand, Srinivasa Rao’s counsel Saleem opposed Jagan’s plea and requested the court not to appoint an advocate commissioner for recording the CM’s statement. He also found fault with CM not appearing before the court for recording his version as a witness. Later, the NIA court posted the hearing to April 17. Earlier, the NIA court had directed Jagan to appear and record his statement on April 10.

He, however, sought exemption from personal appearance on the ground that he has to discharge his duties as the chief minister and also on the ground that his appearance may lead to traffic jams around the court premises, causing inconvenience to people. The Chief Minister had requested the court to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his statement.

