Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: Race to claim credit for Centre’s move kicks off

Speaking at a meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said it was because of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao that the Centre changed its decision.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As soon as Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste’s announced that the Centre has no immediate plans to disinvest Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), a war of words erupted with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) trying to take credit for the Centre’s decision even as the YSRC and BJP were making light of the pink party’s claims.

Speaking at a meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said it was because of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao that the Centre changed its decision. “KCR’s one word is enough for anyone to bend their knees.”

Further, KTR said they were considering submitting an Expression of Interest (EoI) to partner with RINL and fund its working capital or supply of raw material to prove the party’s sincerity towards safeguarding Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). “One announcement to submit the EoI made the Centre rollback its decision,” the minister claimed. Demanding the Centre to allocate captive mines to VSP, if it is sincere in running the Plant in profits, the minister asserted, “We will continue to exert pressure on the Centre till it completely reverses its decision to privatise VSP and also set up a steel plant at Bayyaram.”

KTR also opined that the Union minister’s announcement was a ploy to divert attention from the issue of allocation of Bailadulla mines to Adani group. In a counter to KTR, YSRC leader and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) questioned the BRS for failing to do anything when the Centre is planning to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been making all efforts to safeguard the plant and had even met the Prime Minister,’’ Nani pointed out. Meanwhile, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao joined the chorus and said MPs of YSRC or TDP have never raised the issue in Parliament.

Admitting that the VSP had working capital issues, the MP said it was the BJP that had been writing to Union Ministers and seeking their intervention. Hailing the announcement, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan also joined the bandwagon. In a press statement, he said soon after the disinvestment plan for the Vizag Steel Plant was announced, the party leaders met Home Minister Amit Shah and explained the sacrifices made for establishment of VSP and the sentiments attached to it.

