Chandrababu Naidu interacts with pastors in Krishna district

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With hardly one year left for the elections to the State Assembly, political parties have already started organising outreach programmes with different communities so as to appease them and get their support. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, the final day of his three-day visit to the erstwhile combined Krishna district, interacted with pastors in Gudivada.

Welcoming the move of Naidu to interact with pastors, TDP leaders said though the party was backed by minorities earlier, it got distanced from them to some extent following its alliance with the BJP. Speaking to TNIE, TDP leader and former chairman of Christian Corporation MJ Immanuel Mannie said Christians and Dalits had high hopes on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and supported the YSRC in the last elections. However, after coming to power, Jagan had totally ignored Christians and Dalits. He had even abolished several schemes implemented by the TDP regime for their welfare, Immanuel said.

During the meeting with pastors, Naidu besides accusing Jagan of not even sparing the assets of Christian organisations, highlighted the welfare schemes implemented for Christians during the previous TDP regime.

While stating that he is interacting with pastors to have first hand information on the problems and issues that they are facing, Naidu told them that the TDP always discusses the issues with different sections of people and consider their suggestions. Observing that the main aim of the meeting is to inform what the TDP had already done for the Christians and what the party will do in the future, Naidu said it is the TDP that released funds for the repair works of churches in the State.

He said though the previous TDP government allocated Rs 16 crore and two acres of land and also completed 80% of works of the Christian Bhavan in Guntur, the YSRC government failed to complete it. Jagan even turned the Christian Bhavan into a quarantine centre during Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

However, YSRC leaders argued that as elections are scheduled in a year, Naidu is trying to appease Christians. In fact, it was Naidu, who blamed the YSRC government for giving priority to Christians on several occasions. During the time of attacks on temples, he blamed the top officials from the Christian community for the incidents. Now, the TDP chief accused Jagan of doing nothing for Christians, a YSRC leader pointed out.

