Chandrababu Naidu did nothing for the poor as former CM: Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on Thursday. He dared Naidu to show if he had purchased even a single acre for the poor people during the TDP regime. “If he proves it, I will quit politics,” he averred.

Speaking to mediapersons in Gudivada on Friday, Nani went hammer and tongs against the TDP chief and said even after being CM of the State for 14 years, he failed to construct a single flyover in Gudivada, while the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken up side culvert construction with Rs 16 crore and allotted house sites for the poor with rs 600 crore.

Attributing the credit of providing drinking water to people to former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he said in three mandals of Gudivada constituency, tenders have been called for drinking water scheme with an outlay of Rs 130 crore. A bus station is being constructed with Rs 23 crore and a hospital with Rs 15 crore. “Unlike Naidu, who gave Bandar port project to Navayuga, our Chief Minister is going to entrust the task to the lowest bidder,” he said.

Taking offence at the TDP chief announcing to celebrate the birth centenary of TDP founder NTR in Nimmakuru, who failed to even install the statue of the former CM, Nani said it was he and Jr NTR, who installed NTR statue in Nimmakuru.

“When Nandamuri Harikrishna was an MP, Nimmakuru was developed with Rs 14 crore. Though Naidu came to his father-in-law’s village, he had to stay in his own bus as no one came forward to host him,” he ridiculed.

The YSRC leader demanded to know how Naidu who owned two acres of land earlier, became so rich with Rs 668 crore, including assets of his wife. He said Naidu, who criticised Christians earlier, is now trying to appease them for political gains. “He can stoop to any low, touch anyone’s feet for his political gain,” Nani observed.

VIJAYAWADA: Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on Thursday. He dared Naidu to show if he had purchased even a single acre for the poor people during the TDP regime. “If he proves it, I will quit politics,” he averred. Speaking to mediapersons in Gudivada on Friday, Nani went hammer and tongs against the TDP chief and said even after being CM of the State for 14 years, he failed to construct a single flyover in Gudivada, while the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken up side culvert construction with Rs 16 crore and allotted house sites for the poor with rs 600 crore. Attributing the credit of providing drinking water to people to former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he said in three mandals of Gudivada constituency, tenders have been called for drinking water scheme with an outlay of Rs 130 crore. A bus station is being constructed with Rs 23 crore and a hospital with Rs 15 crore. “Unlike Naidu, who gave Bandar port project to Navayuga, our Chief Minister is going to entrust the task to the lowest bidder,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking offence at the TDP chief announcing to celebrate the birth centenary of TDP founder NTR in Nimmakuru, who failed to even install the statue of the former CM, Nani said it was he and Jr NTR, who installed NTR statue in Nimmakuru. “When Nandamuri Harikrishna was an MP, Nimmakuru was developed with Rs 14 crore. Though Naidu came to his father-in-law’s village, he had to stay in his own bus as no one came forward to host him,” he ridiculed. The YSRC leader demanded to know how Naidu who owned two acres of land earlier, became so rich with Rs 668 crore, including assets of his wife. He said Naidu, who criticised Christians earlier, is now trying to appease them for political gains. “He can stoop to any low, touch anyone’s feet for his political gain,” Nani observed.