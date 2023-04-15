Governor, CM Jagan, Naidu offer tributes to Ambedkar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and others paid rich tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 132 birth anniversary on Friday. The Governor along with Lady Governor Sameera Nazeer paid rich tributes to Ambedkar by offering flowers to his portrait at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

The Governor asserted that Ambedkar was not only the Father of the Indian Constitution, but also the chief architect of the Constitution with the Rule of Law as the most essential part of it, and a Constitution that guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of expression, equality before law and equal protection of law to all the citizens.

Focus on eradicating poverty, says CM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to BR Ambedkar at his camp office. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Transport P Viswaroop, MP N Suresh, MLA K Anil Kumar and Advisor to Government (Social Justice) J Prabhakar Rao were also present.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister said, “BR Ambedkar was one of the greatest intellectuals of the country and had immense knowledge in legal, social, political, economic, spiritual and other fields. He was a visionary for the political, democratic, and social systems of the country. He laid a strong foundation through the Constitution. His efforts to eliminate the differences and make humanity flourish cannot be forgotten. Walking in the footsteps of that great man, we have taken many historic steps by eradicating poverty and social justice.” YSR Congress party leaders celebrated the event by paying floral tributes to the social reformer at party’s central office.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is walking in the footsteps of Ambedkar and making historic decisions socially, politically, and economically benefiting the downtrodden communities, besides empowering them on all fronts.

He also unveiled a book on the life history of Ambedkar, which was written by social worker P Vara Prasad. Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, MLCs L Appi Reddy and P Sunitha, and other senior leaders were also present.

Paying floral tributes to Ambedkar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said Ambedkar strived for social equality and with his inspiration, TDP is also following in his footsteps. He explained what TDP did for Dalits when it was in the power. BJP state chief Somu Veerraju and others also offered rich tributes to the Father of the Indian Constitution.

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and others paid rich tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 132 birth anniversary on Friday. The Governor along with Lady Governor Sameera Nazeer paid rich tributes to Ambedkar by offering flowers to his portrait at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan. The Governor asserted that Ambedkar was not only the Father of the Indian Constitution, but also the chief architect of the Constitution with the Rule of Law as the most essential part of it, and a Constitution that guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of expression, equality before law and equal protection of law to all the citizens. Focus on eradicating poverty, says CM Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to BR Ambedkar at his camp office. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Transport P Viswaroop, MP N Suresh, MLA K Anil Kumar and Advisor to Government (Social Justice) J Prabhakar Rao were also present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister said, “BR Ambedkar was one of the greatest intellectuals of the country and had immense knowledge in legal, social, political, economic, spiritual and other fields. He was a visionary for the political, democratic, and social systems of the country. He laid a strong foundation through the Constitution. His efforts to eliminate the differences and make humanity flourish cannot be forgotten. Walking in the footsteps of that great man, we have taken many historic steps by eradicating poverty and social justice.” YSR Congress party leaders celebrated the event by paying floral tributes to the social reformer at party’s central office. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is walking in the footsteps of Ambedkar and making historic decisions socially, politically, and economically benefiting the downtrodden communities, besides empowering them on all fronts. He also unveiled a book on the life history of Ambedkar, which was written by social worker P Vara Prasad. Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, MLCs L Appi Reddy and P Sunitha, and other senior leaders were also present. Paying floral tributes to Ambedkar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said Ambedkar strived for social equality and with his inspiration, TDP is also following in his footsteps. He explained what TDP did for Dalits when it was in the power. BJP state chief Somu Veerraju and others also offered rich tributes to the Father of the Indian Constitution.