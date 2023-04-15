Heatwave set to sizzle north Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There has been no respite from the sweltering summer heat with daytime temperatures shooting past 40 degrees at several areas in the State. According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Dornipadu mandal of Nandyal district recorded the highest temperature of 44.6 degrees on Friday. The mercury soared to 44 degrees in four other parts of the State, while as many as 692 places reported 40 degrees and above the maximum temperature.

IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam region for the next four days. In its daily advisory, the MeT department said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2 degrees in the next three to four days in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region.

Heat wave condition is likely to prevail in the isolated pockets of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 5 days. “People must refrain from venturing outside between 11 am and 4 pm. Cotton dresses must be worn to keep the body temperature cool. Drinking water, lemon juice, coconut water, and buttermilk is advisable to ensure hydration,” the IMD said in its advisory.

In its analysis of heatwave conditions in the State, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said 13 mandals, including 10 in Anakapalle, two in Kakinada, one in NTR districts experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 67 mandals experienced a heatwave in the State on Friday.

APSDMA predicted severe heatwave conditions in 12 mandals on Saturday, including seven in Paravatipuram Mandyam, four in Anakapalle, and one in Kakinada district. On the same day, 115 mandals, including seven in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 10 in East Godavari, six in Guntur, 2 in Krishna, 13 in Srikakulam, three in Vizag, and 24 in Viziangaram, will experience heatwave conditions.

VIJAYAWADA: There has been no respite from the sweltering summer heat with daytime temperatures shooting past 40 degrees at several areas in the State. According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Dornipadu mandal of Nandyal district recorded the highest temperature of 44.6 degrees on Friday. The mercury soared to 44 degrees in four other parts of the State, while as many as 692 places reported 40 degrees and above the maximum temperature. IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam region for the next four days. In its daily advisory, the MeT department said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2 degrees in the next three to four days in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region. Heat wave condition is likely to prevail in the isolated pockets of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 5 days. “People must refrain from venturing outside between 11 am and 4 pm. Cotton dresses must be worn to keep the body temperature cool. Drinking water, lemon juice, coconut water, and buttermilk is advisable to ensure hydration,” the IMD said in its advisory. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In its analysis of heatwave conditions in the State, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said 13 mandals, including 10 in Anakapalle, two in Kakinada, one in NTR districts experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 67 mandals experienced a heatwave in the State on Friday. APSDMA predicted severe heatwave conditions in 12 mandals on Saturday, including seven in Paravatipuram Mandyam, four in Anakapalle, and one in Kakinada district. On the same day, 115 mandals, including seven in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 10 in East Godavari, six in Guntur, 2 in Krishna, 13 in Srikakulam, three in Vizag, and 24 in Viziangaram, will experience heatwave conditions.