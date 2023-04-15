Home States Andhra Pradesh

House-warming takes tragic turn in Andhra, three electrocuted 

According to the reports reaching here, the incident took place when a strong gale snapped the 11KV live electric wire that fell on the tent in the early morning.

Published: 15th April 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A pall of gloom descended at the house-warming ceremony, where three members of a family electrocuted and three others were injured when a high-tension live wire snapped and fell on a shamiana (tent) that was erected in front of a newly constructed house in Kanugamulakapalli of Peddatippasamudram mandal in Thamballapalle constituency of Annamaiah district on Friday. 

The sudden change in the situation brought sorrow among the villagers. While the family was seen enjoying and cherishing the moment,  in the blink of an eye the members were seen lying dead on the ground. 

According to the reports reaching here, the incident took place when a strong gale snapped the 11KV live electric wire that fell on the tent in the early morning. The mishap killed two persons on the spot and one another died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. The deceased were identified as Lakshmamma (70), Vijay Prasanth (25) from Kothapalle of B Kothakota mandal and Lakshman (53) from Vadigalavaripalle of the same mandal. 

The condition of injured Subbamma (75), Suneetha (40) and Sudhakar (48) is said to be serious and they were rushed to a district hospital in Madanapalle. 

PTM police registered a case of unnatural deaths and are investigating. Meanwhile, villagers alleged that the power cables have snapped earlier killing cattle. They demanded action against the officials of the electric department for their negligence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Housewarming Shamiana Electrocuted
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp