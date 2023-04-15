House-warming takes tragic turn in Andhra, three electrocuted 

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A pall of gloom descended at the house-warming ceremony, where three members of a family electrocuted and three others were injured when a high-tension live wire snapped and fell on a shamiana (tent) that was erected in front of a newly constructed house in Kanugamulakapalli of Peddatippasamudram mandal in Thamballapalle constituency of Annamaiah district on Friday.

The sudden change in the situation brought sorrow among the villagers. While the family was seen enjoying and cherishing the moment, in the blink of an eye the members were seen lying dead on the ground.

According to the reports reaching here, the incident took place when a strong gale snapped the 11KV live electric wire that fell on the tent in the early morning. The mishap killed two persons on the spot and one another died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. The deceased were identified as Lakshmamma (70), Vijay Prasanth (25) from Kothapalle of B Kothakota mandal and Lakshman (53) from Vadigalavaripalle of the same mandal.

The condition of injured Subbamma (75), Suneetha (40) and Sudhakar (48) is said to be serious and they were rushed to a district hospital in Madanapalle.

PTM police registered a case of unnatural deaths and are investigating. Meanwhile, villagers alleged that the power cables have snapped earlier killing cattle. They demanded action against the officials of the electric department for their negligence.

