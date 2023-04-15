Home States Andhra Pradesh

Left parties call for united fight to dethrone Modi during 15-day ‘Prachara Bheri’ in Andhra

He also found fault with BJP and RSS leaders speaking about BR Ambedkar and said their speeches lack substance, as they do not understand the very objective of Ambedkar.

Published: 15th April 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

CPI MP Binoy Viswam, CPM Politburo member Prakash Karat and other Left party leaders take part in ‘Prachara Bheri’ in Vijayawada on Friday I Prasant Madugula

CPI MP Binoy Viswam, CPM Politburo member Prakash Karat and other Left party leaders take part in ‘Prachara Bheri’ in Vijayawada on Friday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is an urgent need for a united struggle to dethrone Modi sarkar, which is an amalgamation of Hindutva and corporatisation, both detrimental to democracy, CPI MP Binoy Viswam and CPM Politburo member Prakash Karat said. 

Addressing the inaugural session of Left parties’ 15-day ‘Prachara Bheri’ (publicity campaign) against Modi sarkar’s anti-people and dictatorial policies in Vijayawada on Friday, they said united struggle by CPI, CPM and other Communist and like-minded parties is need of the hour. 

“Whenever I am in Vijayawada, I could not but recall the glory of the Communist movement under Chandra Rajeswara Rao, Makineni Basava Punnaiah and Puchalapalli Sundraiah, who strove for the common man and against an oppressive regime,” the CPI MP said. 

Quoting Karl Marx, he said under capitalist and feudalist system, all are mere slaves, irrespective of their post and position. “Today, under Modi regime, we are witnessing the same. Even Modi has become a slave of capitalists like Adani,” he observed. 

He also found fault with BJP and RSS leaders speaking about BR Ambedkar and said their speeches lack substance, as they do not understand the very objective of Ambedkar. “Only Communists can combat fascists like the BJP,” Binoy Viswam remarked. 

Prakash Karat said for the past 70 years, secular forces in the country have been safeguarding the democratic spirit, which was enshrined in our Constitution drafted by Ambedkar. 

“Today BJP wants to encroach that and amend the constitution to include Manuvad. BJP-RSS had never struggled to free the country from the clutches of British. Today, those who came to power by swearing on the Constitution are trying to distort it,” he said and called upon all people to resist Modi Sarkar’s attempt to convert the country into a Hindu Rashtra. 

Prakash Karat too held Modi responsible for unethical and unprecedented rise of Adani and said most of the key infrastructure projects in the country were given to him. CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna, CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao, CPM central committee member P Madhu and other left leaders participated in the programme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modi sarkar Binoy Viswam Prachara Bheri
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp