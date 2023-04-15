Left parties call for united fight to dethrone Modi during 15-day ‘Prachara Bheri’ in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is an urgent need for a united struggle to dethrone Modi sarkar, which is an amalgamation of Hindutva and corporatisation, both detrimental to democracy, CPI MP Binoy Viswam and CPM Politburo member Prakash Karat said.

Addressing the inaugural session of Left parties’ 15-day ‘Prachara Bheri’ (publicity campaign) against Modi sarkar’s anti-people and dictatorial policies in Vijayawada on Friday, they said united struggle by CPI, CPM and other Communist and like-minded parties is need of the hour.

“Whenever I am in Vijayawada, I could not but recall the glory of the Communist movement under Chandra Rajeswara Rao, Makineni Basava Punnaiah and Puchalapalli Sundraiah, who strove for the common man and against an oppressive regime,” the CPI MP said.

Quoting Karl Marx, he said under capitalist and feudalist system, all are mere slaves, irrespective of their post and position. “Today, under Modi regime, we are witnessing the same. Even Modi has become a slave of capitalists like Adani,” he observed.

He also found fault with BJP and RSS leaders speaking about BR Ambedkar and said their speeches lack substance, as they do not understand the very objective of Ambedkar. “Only Communists can combat fascists like the BJP,” Binoy Viswam remarked.

Prakash Karat said for the past 70 years, secular forces in the country have been safeguarding the democratic spirit, which was enshrined in our Constitution drafted by Ambedkar.

“Today BJP wants to encroach that and amend the constitution to include Manuvad. BJP-RSS had never struggled to free the country from the clutches of British. Today, those who came to power by swearing on the Constitution are trying to distort it,” he said and called upon all people to resist Modi Sarkar’s attempt to convert the country into a Hindu Rashtra.

Prakash Karat too held Modi responsible for unethical and unprecedented rise of Adani and said most of the key infrastructure projects in the country were given to him. CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna, CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao, CPM central committee member P Madhu and other left leaders participated in the programme.

