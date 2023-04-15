Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ryot welfare TDP’s priority, asserts Nara Lokesh

Stating that the TDP is committed to the welfare of the farming community, Lokesh claimed that the previous regime had introduced several welfare schemes for farmers.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said the party’s main aim is to see to it that farmers always feel happy. Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has zero knowledge of farming and the problems of the farming community, he alleged that the YSRC government was not extending any subsidy for drip irrigation and due to which the farmers were incurring heavy losses.

During his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Friday, Lokesh met groundnut farmers in their agriculture fields at Pyapili village in Dhone Assembly segment and asked them how is the farming in their area.

Stating that the TDP is committed to the welfare of the farming community, Lokesh claimed that the previous regime had introduced several welfare schemes for farmers. Besides drips, 90% subsidy was given on agricultural implements and tractors, he said and felt that Jagan has no understanding of farming and is encouraging those who are selling spurious seeds and fertilisers due to which the farmers are suffering crop loss. Lokesh promised to bring back all the schemes that were implemented earlier once the TDP returns to power in the State.

