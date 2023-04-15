Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP worker attacked at Arugolanu roadshow over YSRC flag

Published: 15th April 2023 08:37 AM

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu questions about the attack on a party worker during a roadshow at Arugolanu village on Friday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Arugolanu village in Bapulapadu mandal under Hanuman Junction police station limits during the roadshow of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. An alleged YSRC supporter attacked a TDP worker for asking him to remove the YSRC flag during the roadshow. 

Hanuman Junction police said the attacker was identified as a resident of Arugolanu. He was reportedly seen at a TDP gathering in the village, carrying the YSRC flag. On noticing him with the YSRC flag, a few TDP leaders raised objections and asked him to leave the place.

Offended by it, he allegedly picked up an argument with the TDP worker and attacked him with the flag stick. The TDP worker suffered head injuries in the attack. 

Having learnt about the incident, Naidu instructed TDP workers to provide him first aid, who was later admitted to a private hospital in Hanuman Junction. Later, Naidu spoke to Krishna district SP Palle Jashuva over the phone and demanded action against the accused as per the law for attacking the TDP worker. Hanuman Junction police initiated an investigation into the incident. 

