Uday Reddy arrested in Viveka murder case

According to CBI, on the day of the former minister’s murder, Jayaprakash Reddy, who worked as a compounder at Gangi Reddy’s hospital had bandaged Vivekananda Reddy’s injuries.

Published: 15th April 2023 09:43 AM

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Gajjala Uday Kumar—an accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Uday, reported to be a close aide of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, was arrested in the presence of his father Jayaprakash Reddy and advocate Prakash Reddy.

He was shifted to Kadapa Central Jail Guest House for questioning and later shifted to Hyderabad and produced before a CBI court, which remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody. Uday, along with Avinash Reddy and another accused Shiva Shankar Reddy, was allegedly present at the house of Vivekananda Reddy on the day he was found murdered. It has been reported that his presence was confirmed with the help of Google Takeout.

According to CBI, on the day of the former minister’s murder, Jayaprakash Reddy, who worked as a compounder at Gangi Reddy’s hospital had bandaged Vivekananda Reddy’s injuries. Gangi Reddy, too, is an accused. In a counter-petition, CBI sleuths had said they suspect Uday Kumar might have played a vital role in calling the ambulance and doctors, and arranging a freezer for Vivekananda’s body.

