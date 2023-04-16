15 minors rescued from trafficking at Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major operation, fifteen children including six minor girls and nine reportedly boys from Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar were rescued by Railway Protection Force sleuths at Rajamahendravaram. Acting on a tip-off, the Rajamahendravaram railway police force raided the Tambaram bound weekly SF express and rescued the children.

Speaking to TNIE, Bollaram Saidaiah said that the children reportedly boarded the train at Jasidih junction in Jharkhand state and were being transported to Coimbatore and Chennai. They were all produced before the Child Welfare Committee chairperson in the city and later sent to Visakhapatnam. “All the children have been admitted at child homes separately set up in Visakhapatnam for their protection,” he added.

“The children are generally forced to work in textile companies in two Tamil Nadu cities. The railway police are questioning six people, allegedly traffickers from Odisha. We have registered a case and launched an investigation. An intimation has been sent to Odisha and Jharkhand government.”

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major operation, fifteen children including six minor girls and nine reportedly boys from Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar were rescued by Railway Protection Force sleuths at Rajamahendravaram. Acting on a tip-off, the Rajamahendravaram railway police force raided the Tambaram bound weekly SF express and rescued the children. Speaking to TNIE, Bollaram Saidaiah said that the children reportedly boarded the train at Jasidih junction in Jharkhand state and were being transported to Coimbatore and Chennai. They were all produced before the Child Welfare Committee chairperson in the city and later sent to Visakhapatnam. “All the children have been admitted at child homes separately set up in Visakhapatnam for their protection,” he added. “The children are generally forced to work in textile companies in two Tamil Nadu cities. The railway police are questioning six people, allegedly traffickers from Odisha. We have registered a case and launched an investigation. An intimation has been sent to Odisha and Jharkhand government.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });