49 lakh out of 64 lakh households repose trust in CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC said it had achieved a historic mandate in the way of 49 lakh missed calls received from 64 lakh households it approached as part of the mega people’s survey conducted by it in nine days. The YSRC said it asked the people to give a missed call to a number as a sign of their support to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and got a massive mandate.

Revealing the details of the mega people’s survey, ministers Jogi Ramesh, Audimulapu Suresh and RK Roja and Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao said seven lakh foot soldiers of the party visited 64 lakh houses and explained the welfare programmes of the YSRC government and sought their support. “Making a missed call is completely voluntary. We have asked the people to extend their support to the YSRC only if they are satisfied with the its governance. We have got a massive mandate and this is not just a record in the State, but at the national level too,’’ they claimed.

The data pertaining to the number of households to which YSRC Gruha Saradhulu visited and the number of missed calls received, is being displayed on a huge LED screen at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli. The LED screen gets updated on a real-time basis.

State ministers address a press conference on ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Saturday I Prasant Madugula

Housing Minister Ramesh said the response to the survey so far has been great. “We will reveal final results of the survey in every Assembly segment and cumulatively at the State level soon. The trends, so far, have suggested that people have immense trust in the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Municipal Administration Minister Suresh said every town or village in the State is unanimously echoing ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’, a slogan that was coined by the people themselves. Explaining the reason for such a massive response to the survey, Suresh said, “People are satisfied with the rule of Jagan, who has already fulfilled more than 98% of the poll promises made in 2019. What Jagan has done is the real development. He has made the entire investment on people, which has put AP on a fast-track of growth and prosperity. AP has topped the charts as far as economic growth is concerned. The per capita income of the State has become the highest in the history of AP and the people across various segments are reaping the benefits of welfare schemes.”

Venkataramana reiterated that the people are now assured of better governance due to non-discrimination in the distribution of welfare benefits by the YSRC government.

“Jagan does not discriminate people on the basis of caste, religion, region and political affiliation in implementing welfare schemes. During the previous government, if they promised `10 to the people through welfare schemes, `6 used to go to middlemen and the beneficiary would only get `4. But today, corruption has been completely eliminated as money is directly being deposited into the beneficiary’s bank account. This is what has been shared in the survey and the public wants such transparency in the future too.”

Slamming the Opposition for demeaning the survey, which was in fact a reflection of the people’s opinion, Tourism Minister Roja dared TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to reveal what they did for the poor. “Recently, Naidu threw a selfie challenge to Jagan. It was not a selfie challenge, but a self-goal. Can he go to a poor man’s house and take a selfie with him after what he has done to the State? His fake pictures on social media won’t work. He is a failed politician and everyone knows that,” she observed.

