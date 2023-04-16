Andhra Pradesh govt doing injustice to CPS staff: JAC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Centre issued a gazette notification on March 31, 2021 to extend aid to the families of the deceased employees covered under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) by depositing their total contribution into their PRAN accounts and also to sanction family pension, AP JAC Amaravati leaders on Saturday sought to know why the State government was not following the same for the past two years.

It had resulted in severe financial loss to the family members of the deceased CPS employees in the State for the past two years, they said.

As part of the ongoing agitation demanding the State government to resolve the pending issues of employees, the AP JAC Amaravati leaders visited the houses of deceased CPS employees in the State.

Participating in the programme at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, AP JAC Amaravati State chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodar said despite the Centre giving clear cut instructions, the State government was not depositing the contribution of the deceased CPS employees into their PRAN accounts for the past two years.

“This is nothing but doing severe injustice to the families of the CPS employees,” the AP JAC leaders said, adding that the neighbouring Karnataka State is implementing the instructions of the Centre.

