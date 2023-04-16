Andhra’s ‘Millet Man’ to attend 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KV Rama Subba Reddy, owner of Sattva Millets and Food products, popularly known as Andhra’s ‘Millet Man’ was invited to a special programme being organised in New Delhi by Prasar Bharati, to mark the 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of PM Narendra Modi on April 26.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest of the programme. There will be a special follow-up programme at Raj Bhavans of respective States on April 30.

After working 27 years in the corporate sector in Delhi occupying top posts, KV Rama Subba Reddy returned back to his native district Nandyal and began to cultivate millet on his ancestral land. He was inspired by Khader Valli (Millet Man of India), who is famous for the promotion of minor millets, and decided to focus on the production of millets and minor millets.

In a short span, his small venture turned him into an entrepreneur and his agro firm started supplying millet to Apollo Hospitals to provide a nutritional diet to patients.

Besides cultivating millets and encouraging other farmers to take it up on a large scale, he also strived to negate the role of middlemen. To stabilise and make millet cultivation profitable, he decided to launch his own agro-industrial unit. He succeeded in making his two brands Renadu and Mibbles, his success story.

VIJAYAWADA: KV Rama Subba Reddy, owner of Sattva Millets and Food products, popularly known as Andhra’s ‘Millet Man’ was invited to a special programme being organised in New Delhi by Prasar Bharati, to mark the 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of PM Narendra Modi on April 26. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest of the programme. There will be a special follow-up programme at Raj Bhavans of respective States on April 30. After working 27 years in the corporate sector in Delhi occupying top posts, KV Rama Subba Reddy returned back to his native district Nandyal and began to cultivate millet on his ancestral land. He was inspired by Khader Valli (Millet Man of India), who is famous for the promotion of minor millets, and decided to focus on the production of millets and minor millets.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a short span, his small venture turned him into an entrepreneur and his agro firm started supplying millet to Apollo Hospitals to provide a nutritional diet to patients. Besides cultivating millets and encouraging other farmers to take it up on a large scale, he also strived to negate the role of middlemen. To stabilise and make millet cultivation profitable, he decided to launch his own agro-industrial unit. He succeeded in making his two brands Renadu and Mibbles, his success story.