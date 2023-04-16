Bala recalls 40-year bond with classical dance, prepares students for new era

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hailing from the spiritual town of Andhra Pradesh-Tirupati, Muddu Bala started to learn Bharatanatyam in 1978 from Guru Kota Subramanyam Sastry.

Image for representational purpose only.

TIRUPATI: Passionate to pass down the legacy of culture, tradition and spiritual importance of classical dance forms to younger generations, Dr Medaramitla Uma Muddu Bala began to pick up graceful Bharatanatyam movements when she was eight-year-old and made her Arangetram in 1982 at Rebala Sundarami Reddy town hall in Nellore city. 

Hailing from the spiritual town of Andhra Pradesh-Tirupati, Muddu Bala started to learn Bharatanatyam in 1978 from Guru Kota Subramanyam Sastry. Later, she joined SV Music and Dance college in 1983 in Bharatanatyam professional course under Guru Natya Kala Dhureena Dr K Devendra Pillai and completed her Degree in Music and Dance from Andhra University in 1990. To pass on her knowledge and experience down to generations, she joined as a lecturer in TTD-run SV Music and Dance college in 1992 and later assumed the Principal position after working as Head of the department for four years from 2019-2023.

Dr M Uma Muddu Bala teaching students at SV Music and Dance College in Tirupati I Madhav K

“Dance has always been my first priority since my childhood. My parents Dr Anji Reddy and Jayamma, and my husband Subash Chandrabose have supported and encouraged me in every step I took. With the knowledge I gained from the 40- year journey with SV Music and Dance college, I will contribute myself in spreading the importance of the dance form to the world,” Muddu Bala said.

Aiming to popularise Bhratanatyama and Kuchipudi in Tirupati, Bala has performed on many stages and choreographed several Nrutyarupakas such as Srinivasa Kalyanam, Goda Devi Kalyanam, Annamaiahkatha, Lakshmi Avirbhavam, Ashtalakshmi Vaibhavam and Sita Rama Kalyanam. She was conferred with ‘Kalakaumudi Natya Vignyan’ from the State government for performing Srinivasa Kalyanam for over 48 times across the country.

