Beacon of hope to homeless, migrant workers of Visakhapatnam

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) has been a beacon of hope for the homeless people in Visakhapatnam, providing vital services to those in need for several years.

Founded with an aim of improving the living conditions of urban and tribal communities, the AUTD has since expanded its focus to include homeless individuals in Visakhapatnam. Through its dedicated efforts, the AUTD has been able to make a significant impact on the lives of those struggling to survive on the streets.

Speaking to TNIE, AUTD secretary Pragada Vasu said the organisation started its shelter in Visakhapatnam in 2001 to become a pillar of strength for the homeless and migrant workers, who lost their livelihood and lands in the name of industrialisation, development and irrigation projects.

The AUTD has so far rescued over 10,000 people, and as many as 189 mentally ill patients, who have recovered after undergoing treatment at the mental health centre, have been reunited with their families across the country, mainly in Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat and Bihar, among other places.

“Helping the homeless is not only about providing them with basic necessities, it is also about restoring their hope and dignity, so that they can see a better future for themselves. Our services are not just limited to helping them with basic necessities but also teach them their rights and make them independent as well,” he explained.

The AUTD has set an eligibility criterion to help the homeless people. “Since we have limited number of shelters, people in a very vulnerable condition are our first priority, because we’ve come across cases where people in good condition approached us to leave their ageing parents with us. So, our first priority has always been people in extremely vulnerable conditions,” he recalled, adding, “Currently, there are only three shelters run by AUTD, accompanied by five other shelters in Visakhapatnam, and there is a need for at least 20 more shelters to accommodate the present number of homeless people.

Homeless individuals at the AUTD shelter in Visakhapatnam I G Satyanarayana

Despite rescuing thousands of people, Vasu lamented that many others still need support, and he hopes that the government and district authorities will do their job correctly and help the homeless by building adequate number of shelters.

“There is still a significant gap between the number of shelters available and the total homeless people. The Centre has set rules that for every 1 lakh people, there should be at least one 100-bed shelter to accommodate the homeless. Rather than providing them temporary shelter during summits or big events, if the government and the district authorities do justice to them, it will not only remove the slums from the roadside but also rehabilitate the homeless people,” he added.

