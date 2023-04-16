Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle in murder case

The arrest comes close on the heels of CBI arresting a key accused, G Uday Kumar Reddy, who is said to have assisted in erasing evidence from the crime spot, two days back.

Published: 16th April 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

(Left) Former MP Vivekananda Reddy and Y S Bhaskar Reddy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI has arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy, an uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy, officials said on Sunday. Y S Bhaskar Reddy is the father of YSRC MP from Kadapa YS Avinash Reddy.

Bhaskar Reddy was arrested from his residence in Pulivendula and is being shifted to Hyderabad.

The arrest comes close on the heels of CBI arresting a key accused, G Uday Kumar Reddy, who is said to have assisted in erasing evidence from the crime spot, two days back.

A team of CBI officials, who were camping in Kadapa since the investigation was handed over to the premier investigation agency, came to Bhaskar Reddy's house on Sunday morning and conducted searches. Later, Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Sharma handed over a memo informing the arrest of Bhaskar Reddy to the latter's wife Lakshmi and shifted Bhaskar Reddy to Hyderabad. 

