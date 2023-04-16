Happy beneficiaries and households with grievances

By Express News Service

TNIE reached out to several families and spoke to them in Tirupati, Kurnool, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Kakinada districts, who shared their personal experiences about the ongoing massive public outreach programme in the State

A week after the YSRC government started its largest public outreach programme ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ across Andhra Pradesh to seek the public opinion on its functioning in the last four years, the masses are keenly perceiving it.

The ruling YSRC functionaries, including leaders from the top to the lower rung, are seeing the outreach programme as one more platform like ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ to know the public issues at the ground level and publicise the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the government.

The general public is of the view that ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ will help redress their grievances pertaining to civic issues in their residential areas or get welfare benefits, which they are not receiving now, by taking the matter to the notice of elected representatives, who visit their houses as part of the massive outreach campaign.

Tirupati

“The ongoing door-to-door campaign is nothing new, but ‘old wine in new bottle’ as it is quite similar to the earlier Gadapa Gadapaku programme. But what changed this time is the leaders, who are visiting our houses and enquiring with us whether we are receiving welfare schemes, in the end are affixing stickers bearing photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the walls of our houses.” Adi Seshamma of Jeeva Kona

“In our colony, local corporator and YSRC leaders conducted ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’. They visited all the houses and left in a hasty manner after affixing the CM stickers and taking some answers for questions and clicking pictures. Though issues are aplenty in our locality, nobody raised their voice as our locality largely consists of ruling YSRC sympathisers. The survey concluded hastily with some people reporting their problems to the ruling party leaders regarding the welfare schemes and other civic issues in the locality.” Baby of STV Nagar

Data pertaining to ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ being displayed on a huge LED screen at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli on a real-time basis on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

Visakhapatnam

“We did not get any benefit in the last four years. Since we have house in 50 square yards, we were denied benefits under Navaratnalu. The awareness programme is aimed at the ensuing elections.” Satyavathi, a housewife of 37th division

“The social security pension we have been receiving, has been abruptly stopped. Further, the tax burden has increased manifold,” Lakshmi of Vizag South

“We are happy with Jagananna schemes and we have benefited from them. Our family has been indebted to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the aid extended to us” Padma, a housewife of 37th division

Vizianagaram

“I have benefited from the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government. I have received benefits of Vahana Mitra, Amma Vodi schemes and social security pension for my mother. I am very thankful to our CM Jagan for the aid extended to me.” Swami Naidu, auto driver, Chinamanapuram, Gantyada mandal

Kurnool

“A group of people consisting of Gruha Saradhulu and local YSRC leaders visited our house and explained the various welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government for the benefit of poor. They enquired about old age pension and aid under BC welfare schemes, which we are already getting.”

K Ranga, a private employee of Aditya Nagar

“My social security pension was stopped after I got `3,000 power bill despite using only two bulbs and one fan in my house. It was of no fault of mine. This is what I told them during the survey.” Murthuja Bi of Shareen Nagar

Kadapa

“Everything is fine and we are benefiting from the welfare programmes. I am getting social security pension and even a house site was allotted to me.” Peddakka, a single woman and construction worker from Ward No 23

“We are receiving social security pension on time and Amma Vodi is helping me to send my children to college and even I have been benefited from Vasathi Deevena.” Padmavati of Kadapa

Kakinada

“My family has benefited from the welfare schemes, especially YSR Aasara. However, I am not happy with the YSRC government policies, which are against the working class. Besides hike in the prices of essential commodities, the government employees GPF and PRC have not been settled yet. Several people’s issues that matter most, are still pending.” Diwakar, a retired employee, Pindala Cheruvu

“None of the welfare schemes from the government is helping the working class. All of them are aimed at people, who are likely to vote for YSRC in the next elections.” R Srinivasa Rao, a hotel owner, Sambamurthy Nagar

