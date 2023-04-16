Heatwave to sizzle North Coastal AP for next five days, says IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People continue to reel under heatwave for the past few days as the mercury levels shot past 40 degree Celsius at several places across the State. As per the IMD report, the situation is likely to continue for another three-five days.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the highest daytime temperature of 43.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Ravipadu village in Prakasam district.

As many as 663 places in the State have recorded 40 degree Celsius and above daytime temperatures.

IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam region and South Coastal districts for the next four days. In its daily advisory, the MeT department said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by two degrees during the next three to four days in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region.

“People must refrain from venturing outside between 11 am and 4 pm. Cotton dresses must be worn to keep the body temperature cool. Drinking more fluids like water, lemon juice, coconut water, butter milk etc, is advisable to keep one hydrated,” IMD said in its advisory.

In its analysis of heatwave conditions in the State, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said 13 mandals, including 10 in Anakapalle, two in Kakinada, one in Vizianagraram districts experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 55 mandals experienced heatwave in the State on Friday.

APSDMA predicted severe heatwave conditions in six mandals on Saturday, including three in Paravatipuram Mandyam, and one each in Anakapalle, Kakinada and Alluri Sitrama Raju districts.

On the same day, 174 mandals, including 10 in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 17 in Anakapalle, 17 in East Godavari, 17 in Eluru, 12 in Guntur, 13 in Kakianda, 4 in Konaseema, nine in Krishna, 16 in NTR, nine in Parvathipuram Manyam, eight in Srikakulam, three in Vizag and 22 in Viziangaram and one each in West Godavari will experience heatwave conditions.

VIJAYAWADA: People continue to reel under heatwave for the past few days as the mercury levels shot past 40 degree Celsius at several places across the State. As per the IMD report, the situation is likely to continue for another three-five days. According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the highest daytime temperature of 43.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Ravipadu village in Prakasam district. As many as 663 places in the State have recorded 40 degree Celsius and above daytime temperatures. IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam region and South Coastal districts for the next four days. In its daily advisory, the MeT department said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by two degrees during the next three to four days in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “People must refrain from venturing outside between 11 am and 4 pm. Cotton dresses must be worn to keep the body temperature cool. Drinking more fluids like water, lemon juice, coconut water, butter milk etc, is advisable to keep one hydrated,” IMD said in its advisory. In its analysis of heatwave conditions in the State, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said 13 mandals, including 10 in Anakapalle, two in Kakinada, one in Vizianagraram districts experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 55 mandals experienced heatwave in the State on Friday. APSDMA predicted severe heatwave conditions in six mandals on Saturday, including three in Paravatipuram Mandyam, and one each in Anakapalle, Kakinada and Alluri Sitrama Raju districts. On the same day, 174 mandals, including 10 in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 17 in Anakapalle, 17 in East Godavari, 17 in Eluru, 12 in Guntur, 13 in Kakianda, 4 in Konaseema, nine in Krishna, 16 in NTR, nine in Parvathipuram Manyam, eight in Srikakulam, three in Vizag and 22 in Viziangaram and one each in West Godavari will experience heatwave conditions.