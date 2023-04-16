KVSK Murthy dedicates his life to yoga, performs complicated asanas with ease

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

VIJAYAWADA: While many struggle just to lean forward and touch their toes, KVSK Murthy, close to his 60’s performs complicated yoga asanas with ease proving the world age is just a number if you are consistent and disciplined. Popularly known as Yoga Murthy, 59-year-old KVSK Murthy has dedicated his life to Yoga for the past 39 years.

Hailing from Rajamahendravarma and settled in Vijayawada, Murthy completed his diploma in yoga in 1988 at SV University, PG Diploma in Yoga in 2008 along with MSc in Yoga in 2010 from Annamalai University in Chennai and took up Yoga as profession.

As a yoga instructor and assistant professor, he trained hundreds of students in colleges like KL University, Lakireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering and PVP Siddhartha Engineering College. Of them, about 50 participated in Nationals so far and about 250 students participated in state-level competitions and bagged several medals spreading his fame across the State like a wildfire. Murthy’s yoga journey began with his guru Adduri Narayana in 1982 and after shifting to Vijayawada he learned yoga under the guidance of Dr Ravi.

It is to be noted that his son Major Subhash is now instructing yoga for the Brigadiers and officers in the Army camp Dibrugarh in Assam.

One of his disciples, Sri Syam Saran Karanam, a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, USA said, “Leaving my country and studying abroad was challenging, but the lessons that I learned from my guru made me mentally robust. I am grateful to have such guru, who constantly supported me to win medals in state-level and national championships.”

Murthy’s flexibility at his age awestrucks people and performs asanas which people think are close to impossible. He aced several advanced asanas that includes Planavasana (floating in water), Vruchikasan, Vyagra Vruchikasan, Bhumasan and several others. He also entered India’s Book of Records by performing 108 sets of Surya Namaskarams in just 11.52 minutes.

To impart his knowledge to the world, Murthy has written two books, ‘Yoga for Good Health’ and ‘Yoga Bala Shiksha’. Murthy also made available regular Yoga classes free of cost in a High-quality audio format. As of now two yoga centres in Enikepadu in Vijayawada and in Kannur are running with his Audio yoga classes.

Murthy thanked his students, his wife Kondepudi Kalyani and daughter Satya Harshita for supporting him. On April 16 Yoga Murthy is going to be honoured with the Visishta Seva Ratna Award by the Telangana Association of South Africa and Jayaho Bharatiyam for his restless services to yoga and Goseva.

