Nagababu to strengthen JSP for next polls

He asserted that Pawan Kalyan as a chief minister will bode well for Andhra Pradesh as the State will be developed on all fronts

Published: 16th April 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 09:06 AM

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, along with Narasapuram Lok Sabha candidate K Nagababu, taking part in electioneering in Tanuku

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party general secretary K Nagababu said JSP chief Pawan Kalyan had entrusted him with the responsibility of strengthening the party and preparing it for the ensuing elections by appointing him for the key post.

Asserting that Pawan Kalyan as a chief minister will bode well for Andhra Pradesh as the State will be developed on all fronts, Nagababu said the JSP chief is sincere, honest, straightforward and a forward-thinking leader. “He is a capable leader, who can take the State to new heights,” he said and called upon JSP rank and file to strive for making Pawan Kalyan the CM of AP. 

“As a general secretary, I will strive to take everyone along with me in making the party strong and bring it to power. Unlike other parties, JSP has very few internal issues, which need to be ironed out and it will be done in an amicable manner,” he averred.

