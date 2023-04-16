Steel plant workers take out Maha Padayatra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Maha Padayatra from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant arch to Simhachalam was undertaken by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against privatisation of the steel plant, on Saturday.

The padayatra began at Kurmannapalem junction, where a relay fast is being undertaken by the porata committee, and from Gantyada simultaneously. They joined at Old Gajuwaka junction, where former CBI joint director VV Lakshmi Narayana flagged off the padayatra. Meanwhile, the relay fast of the Porata Committee entered the 792nd day on Saturday.

Maha Padayatra being taken out by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee in Vizag on Saturday against privatisation of steel plant I G Satyanarayana

Porata Committee leaders submitted a memorandum to the Simhachalam deity at the Toli Pavancha urging the Centre to allow SAIL and NMDC to participate in EOI and withdraw the strategic proposal disinvestment. People of Simhachalam accorded steel plant workers and leaders a traditional welcome on their arrival at the Toli Pavancha.

Porata Committee chairman D Adinarayana said they will continue the stir till the government withdrew its disinvestment plan. He said SAIL and NMDC should file EOIs. Jindal and JSP filed EOIs stipulating that steel products supplied by RINL should have their brand name. BRS and AAP leaders also joined the padayatra.

