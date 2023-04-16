Student delivers baby, dies; police suspects foul play

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The death of a 19-year-old engineering student under suspicious circumstances at her hostel room in Nellore on April 8, came to light with the police registering a case and taking one person into custody on Saturday.

According to police, the student fell ill after delivering a girl child at her hostel. On seeing this, her hostel inmates informed the staff. The student was rushed to a nearby hospital and further shifted to ACSR Medical College in Nellore city, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Nellore Rural Police registered a case of suspicious death under section 174 of CrPC. During the probe, the cops found that the student allegedly fell in love with one of the staff members of the college, Sasi Kumar. He allegedly impregnated her and later gave her pills to abort the pregnancy. However, it did not work out. The student allegedly delivered a seven-month-old baby.

In this process, the student and the baby died, the cops said adding that they recovered the foetus from the dustbin of the hostel. The girl, who hails from Marripadu mandal of Nellore district, allegedly fell in love with one of the college staff members who was also working as a driver. The accused had cheated and exploited the girl in the name of marriage, police said.

Meanwhile, Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) leaders staged a demonstration in front of the college on Saturday, while holding the college management responsible for the student’s death. TNSF district president Sk Amrulla alleged that Sasi Kumar was a follower of a YSRC leader and demanded action against him.

