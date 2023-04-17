Avinash alleges CBI probe was targeted, biased

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Condemning the arrest of his father YS Bhaskar Reddy in connection with the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Sunday described the ongoing CBI investigation as biased and targeted at him. Speaking to reporters hours after his father’s arrest, Avinash voiced his concern about the CBI probe and how the agency was downplaying some of the most important and crucial elements shared in the case.

“We were shocked to learn about my father’s arrest. We stand by what we have been saying. Ultimately, truth will prevail. We have made our concerns known to the CBI director, the new investigating officers (IO) and the DIG. Yet, they continued to operate in the same manner as the previous IO and did not make any effort to look into the important issues raised,” he claimed. Elaborating, he said the former minister’s son-in-law Rajasekhara Reddy knew about the murder before he did.

“Rajasekhara Reddy was told about Viveka’s death an hour before I was informed. However, he did not alert the police. In fact, he had called Viveka’s personal assistant Krishna Reddy and instructed him to hide the letter and mobile phone. It was clear that it was a murder, but why was it kept under wraps and why was the letter hidden? Siva Prakash Reddy then asked me to go to the residence, but what was the need to involve me? I was busy campaigning in Jammalamadugu. We had left in the morning. On our way, we received a call and immediately rushed to Viveka’s residence. On reaching, the PA took me aside. On seeing my uncle in a pool of blood, I was shocked. I was the one who called the police three times and informed them about the incident.”

The MP said despite alerting the police, he was now being seen as an accused, while Viveka’s son-in-law, who had hid facts about the letter, was not even questioned. He further questioned why CBI was ignoring key facts in the accused-turned-approver Dasthagiri’s testimony.

“CBI disregarded their participation in Viveka’s subsequent marriage. In order to marry the second time, the former minister changed his name to Shaik Mohammad in 2010. Shehensha is the couple’s son. I revealed all this to the CBI. The assets, stamp documents, and notarised wills for the second wife have not been looked into. Driver Dasthagiri had provided statements regarding the notarised wills and stamped papers. The CBI was unable to locate them. It was quite apparent in the statement that those materials had been carefully examined and removed. Why has the CBI not reported any cases of theft so far?,” he questioned.

In his statement, Dasthagiri had clearly stated that it was his idea to make Viveka write the letter in the name of driver Prasad, so that the whole issue is diverted to Prasad, the MP said and asked, “Why aren’t the provisions of the IPC being applied to the offender? Someone committed the crime, but someone else is falsely being accused. Why are they only being partially investigated, why aren’t they being apprehended or interrogated? Why is A4 given such relief?”

He said when one of the four key suspects turns approver and the daughter and son don’t object, it only serves as proof that they are all cooperating. “This is a carefully thought-out plan to assign blame. Why didn’t Sunita file an implead petition when this happened? It demonstrates unequivocally that Sunita and CBI are working together to operate it in a specific direction. We trust the judiciary. Truth shall prevail and we will continue to demonstrate the truth.” the MP asserted.

KADAPA: Condemning the arrest of his father YS Bhaskar Reddy in connection with the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Sunday described the ongoing CBI investigation as biased and targeted at him. Speaking to reporters hours after his father’s arrest, Avinash voiced his concern about the CBI probe and how the agency was downplaying some of the most important and crucial elements shared in the case. “We were shocked to learn about my father’s arrest. We stand by what we have been saying. Ultimately, truth will prevail. We have made our concerns known to the CBI director, the new investigating officers (IO) and the DIG. Yet, they continued to operate in the same manner as the previous IO and did not make any effort to look into the important issues raised,” he claimed. Elaborating, he said the former minister’s son-in-law Rajasekhara Reddy knew about the murder before he did. “Rajasekhara Reddy was told about Viveka’s death an hour before I was informed. However, he did not alert the police. In fact, he had called Viveka’s personal assistant Krishna Reddy and instructed him to hide the letter and mobile phone. It was clear that it was a murder, but why was it kept under wraps and why was the letter hidden? Siva Prakash Reddy then asked me to go to the residence, but what was the need to involve me? I was busy campaigning in Jammalamadugu. We had left in the morning. On our way, we received a call and immediately rushed to Viveka’s residence. On reaching, the PA took me aside. On seeing my uncle in a pool of blood, I was shocked. I was the one who called the police three times and informed them about the incident.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The MP said despite alerting the police, he was now being seen as an accused, while Viveka’s son-in-law, who had hid facts about the letter, was not even questioned. He further questioned why CBI was ignoring key facts in the accused-turned-approver Dasthagiri’s testimony. “CBI disregarded their participation in Viveka’s subsequent marriage. In order to marry the second time, the former minister changed his name to Shaik Mohammad in 2010. Shehensha is the couple’s son. I revealed all this to the CBI. The assets, stamp documents, and notarised wills for the second wife have not been looked into. Driver Dasthagiri had provided statements regarding the notarised wills and stamped papers. The CBI was unable to locate them. It was quite apparent in the statement that those materials had been carefully examined and removed. Why has the CBI not reported any cases of theft so far?,” he questioned. In his statement, Dasthagiri had clearly stated that it was his idea to make Viveka write the letter in the name of driver Prasad, so that the whole issue is diverted to Prasad, the MP said and asked, “Why aren’t the provisions of the IPC being applied to the offender? Someone committed the crime, but someone else is falsely being accused. Why are they only being partially investigated, why aren’t they being apprehended or interrogated? Why is A4 given such relief?” He said when one of the four key suspects turns approver and the daughter and son don’t object, it only serves as proof that they are all cooperating. “This is a carefully thought-out plan to assign blame. Why didn’t Sunita file an implead petition when this happened? It demonstrates unequivocally that Sunita and CBI are working together to operate it in a specific direction. We trust the judiciary. Truth shall prevail and we will continue to demonstrate the truth.” the MP asserted.