Avinash, Bhaskar are small fish: Ex-TDP MLC

YSRC MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy alleged that the CBI was not investigating the Vivekananda Reddy murder case properly.

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy as small fish in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, former TDP MLC Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy alias BTech Ravi said the big fish were in Tadepalli palace.

Speaking to mediapersons soon after the arrest of Bhaskar Reddy, he said some justice was done to Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunita Reddy now. “At least now, Bhaskar Reddy should reveal the facts. I don’t know why they had targeted Vivekananda Reddy, their own family member,” the former MLC said and appealed to TDP cadres not to make provocative statements and show restraint to ensure peace. “Law will take its own course,” he asserted.

YSRC MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy alleged that the CBI was not investigating the Vivekananda Reddy murder case properly. “It is focusing on only one angle. Without unbiased probe, how can justice prevail,” he asked. He condemned the arrest of Bhaskar Reddy and demanded an unbiased probe into the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

