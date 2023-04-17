CM Jagan to lay stone for Machilipatam port soon

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for Bhavanapadu, now renamed Mulapeta Port, is also likely to lay the foundation stone for Machilipatam port at the earliest. Machilipatnam, which flourished as an important port in ancient times, is now set to be developed as per the landlord model and the government has already established Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation Limited for the development of Bandar Port, as it is popular locally.

The Government has accorded revised administrative sanction for the phase 1 works of the port with a total project cost of Rs 5,155.73 crores with a completion period of 36 months. Eight hundred acres have been earmarked for the port, which is expected to have a capacity of 35 million tonnes in phase 1. There will be four berths, three general and one for coal. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) bagged the contract and pre-construction activity has commenced.

Mulapeta will also be developed as per the landlord model. A total 1,010 acres of normal land and 2,000 acres of slat land has been earmarked for the port, which will have a 25 MT capacity in phase one and there will be three general berths and one coal birth.

The projected traffic is 15 million tonnes by 2024-24. Vishwa Samudra ports has bagged the contract.
As discussed during the recently concluded Investors’ Summit in Visakhapatnam, the State’s focus will be on blue economy by taking advantage of the 974 km long coastline, the second longest coastline in the country.

In fact, the same was highlighted during the Investors’ summit and assurance was sought from the Central
government for the liberal funding of the infrastructure related to port economy. Industrialists, both domestic and international were urged to invest in the industrial clusters proposed near the ports.

Ramayapatnam port, for which the Chief Minister had laid foundation stone last year has been given administrative sanction of Rs  3,736.14 crores. Navayuga Engineering Company Limited and Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure Private Limited have bagged the project.

Environmental Clearance has been obtained and works are under progress. 803 acres of land has been earmarked for the port, which is projected to have 24 millon tonnes of traffic by 2024-25. Kakinada SEZ port with total project cost of Rs 2,123 rores is under construction and recently Concessionaire achieved financial closure for the project and development works of the port have commenced. Kakinada Anchorage Port, being operated by the State government during 2022-23 handled three million tonnes of cargo (upto November 2022) and realised revenue of Rs 40.51 crores.

