CPM, YSRC in a verbal duel over water meters

Published: 17th April 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

CPM leaders at a water meter installed at Madhura Nagar in the city I Express

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A war of words erupted between the CPM and YSRC over water meters during the VMC (Vijayawada Municipal Corporation) Council meeting. The CPM leaders alleged that the civic body had been carrying out works to install water meters at the Madhura Nagar, Pasupu Totha under the pretext of fixing pipelines for 24-hour water supply as a part of the Central government’s Amrut (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme.

On the other hand, YSRC leaders, along with MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan, and VMC officials condemned the left leaders' allegations. CPM floor leader Boye Satya Babu alleged that the VMC has installed around 500 meters in Madhura Nagar and Pasupu Totha and challenged YSRC leaders to check for themselves if the left leaders were just making mere accusations. Responding, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said they were carrying out works as part of the summer action plan.

“The municipal corporation staff are repairing bore wells, and installing new ones as they noticed the groundwater levels were very low. We are also taking steps to change some damaged water pipelines for the sake of the citizens,” he explained and clarified that they had stopped meter testing works a long time ago as there is no proposal to set up water meters in the city.

CPM city secretary Donepudi Shankar criticised the VMC for planning to start collecting more taxes from citizens in the form of a 24-hour water supply from May onwards instead of supplying purified drinking water for at least a few hours. He said the party will obstruct any works carried forward to install water meters.

Terming the left party’s claims of rumours and political drama to defame the ruling party, YSRC floor leader Venkata Satya Narayana asserted that not a single meter has been set up in any division.

