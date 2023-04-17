Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dissidence hits YSRC, TDP in Anantapur district

Despite dissidence in the party, YSRC leaders are confident of winning the majority seats in the district in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Published: 17th April 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Though the YSRC and the TDP are vying with each other to emerge victorious in the next Assembly elections, which are exactly 12 months away, several sitting MLAs of the ruling party as well as the key leaders of opposition TDP, including former MLAs and ministers, from the erstwhile combined Anantapur district have been facing dissidence from their party cadres. Of the total 14 Assembly constituencies, including two SC reserved segments, in Anantapur, the YSRC won 12 seats, while the TDP managed to bag Uravakonda and Hindupur seats in the 2019 elections.

Despite dissidence in the party, YSRC leaders are confident of winning the majority seats in the district in the ensuing Assembly elections. On the other hand, the TDP which won just two seats in the last elections, is striving to regain its lost glory by encashing the growing anti-incumbency factor against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government among the masses. However, group politics and differences among the leaders are likely to trouble both the ruling and opposition parties.

Former minister M Sankaranarayana, who represents the Penukonda constituency, has been facing dissidence from the YSRC cadre. Sankaranarayana, who hails from the Kuruba community, has been getting no cooperation from the party cadre given his non-local tag, sources said. The party cadre showed their ire against him during the review meeting chaired by Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy by throwing slippers on his convoy, opposing Sankaranarayana’s candidature for the seat.

Women and child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan has also been facing dissidence from the party cadre in Kalyandurgam. Ushasri Charan’s alleged unilateral attitude to get total control of the party in the constituency and her non-local tag are said to be the two factors creating dissidence among the cadre against her leadership.  

Puttaparthi YSRC MLA D Sridhar Reddy has allegedly got a negative image among the party cadre for ‘indulging’ in large-scale corruption. The lack of development in the constituency may be another reason for the growing dissidence against the MLA.

On the other hand, the TDP’s JC Brothers are also facing dissidence from within the party in the Tadipatri constituency. The party leadership is said have supported JC Prabhakar Reddy’s arch-rival Prabhakar Chowdary much to the chagrin of the veteran leader. Notwithstanding the dissidence, the ruling and opposition leaders are hopeful of faring well in the next elections.

“The YSRC will emerge victorious in all the seats even if all the opposition parties come together in the next elections because of its commitment to the welfare of people,” asserted Anantapur district YSRC president Paila Narasimhaiah.

Satya Sai district TDP president BK Pardhasaradhi Reddy exuded confidence of winning majority seats in Anantapur in the next polls as people were vexed with the undemocratic rule of the YSRC government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC TDP Anantapur district
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp