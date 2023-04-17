Dissidence hits YSRC, TDP in Anantapur district

CP Venugopal By

ANANTAPUR: Though the YSRC and the TDP are vying with each other to emerge victorious in the next Assembly elections, which are exactly 12 months away, several sitting MLAs of the ruling party as well as the key leaders of opposition TDP, including former MLAs and ministers, from the erstwhile combined Anantapur district have been facing dissidence from their party cadres. Of the total 14 Assembly constituencies, including two SC reserved segments, in Anantapur, the YSRC won 12 seats, while the TDP managed to bag Uravakonda and Hindupur seats in the 2019 elections.

Despite dissidence in the party, YSRC leaders are confident of winning the majority seats in the district in the ensuing Assembly elections. On the other hand, the TDP which won just two seats in the last elections, is striving to regain its lost glory by encashing the growing anti-incumbency factor against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government among the masses. However, group politics and differences among the leaders are likely to trouble both the ruling and opposition parties.

Former minister M Sankaranarayana, who represents the Penukonda constituency, has been facing dissidence from the YSRC cadre. Sankaranarayana, who hails from the Kuruba community, has been getting no cooperation from the party cadre given his non-local tag, sources said. The party cadre showed their ire against him during the review meeting chaired by Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy by throwing slippers on his convoy, opposing Sankaranarayana’s candidature for the seat.

Women and child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan has also been facing dissidence from the party cadre in Kalyandurgam. Ushasri Charan’s alleged unilateral attitude to get total control of the party in the constituency and her non-local tag are said to be the two factors creating dissidence among the cadre against her leadership.

Puttaparthi YSRC MLA D Sridhar Reddy has allegedly got a negative image among the party cadre for ‘indulging’ in large-scale corruption. The lack of development in the constituency may be another reason for the growing dissidence against the MLA.

On the other hand, the TDP’s JC Brothers are also facing dissidence from within the party in the Tadipatri constituency. The party leadership is said have supported JC Prabhakar Reddy’s arch-rival Prabhakar Chowdary much to the chagrin of the veteran leader. Notwithstanding the dissidence, the ruling and opposition leaders are hopeful of faring well in the next elections.

“The YSRC will emerge victorious in all the seats even if all the opposition parties come together in the next elections because of its commitment to the welfare of people,” asserted Anantapur district YSRC president Paila Narasimhaiah.

Satya Sai district TDP president BK Pardhasaradhi Reddy exuded confidence of winning majority seats in Anantapur in the next polls as people were vexed with the undemocratic rule of the YSRC government.

