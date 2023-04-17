Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heatwave likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam for 2 days

IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam region and South Coastal districts for the next two days.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:49 AM

An old man taking shower at a water pump | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no relief from the continuing heatwave conditions in the state and IMD reports indicate that the situation is likely to continue for another couple of days. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the highest daytime temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius was reported in Alladapalem village in Poosapatirega mandal of Viziangaram district in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday. As many as 394 places in the state have recorded 40 degrees Celsius and above daytime temperatures.

IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam region and South Coastal districts for the next two days. In its daily advisory, the Met department said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2 degree celsius during the next couple of days in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region.“People must refrain from venturing outside between 11 am and 4 pm,” IMD said.

In its analysis of heatwave conditions in the State, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said 17 mandals, including 11 in Anakapalle, three each in Kakinada, and Vizianagaram districts experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 100 mandals experienced a heatwave in the State on Sunday.

APSDMA predicted heatwave conditions in 116 mandals, including 7 in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 15 in Anakapalle, 8 in East Godavari, 4 in Eluru, 6 in Guntur, 9 in Kakianda, 6 in Krishna, 4 in Nandyal,  15 in NTR, 2 in Palnadu, 10 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 3 in Srikakulam, one in Visakhapatnam, and 13 in Viziangaram, and 13 in YSR districts.

