YSRC to fill party posts soon to rejuvenate cadre

VIJAYAWADA: After launching a series of public outreach programmes, the YSRC has now laid emphasis on strengthening the organisational structure of the party and its affiliated wings with elections to the State Assembly in a year from now. The YSRC as of now has 13 regional coordinators, district presidents and presidents of affiliated wings.

There seems to be discontent among leaders at the ground level for quite some time, who were denied either nominated or organisational posts. Hence, the YSRC leadership wants to fill the party posts right from the State to the village level at the earliest. This will help rejuvenate the party cadre, besides enabling the YSRC to organise election campaigns in a better and coordinated manner, sources said.

“We have started the process of appointing party office-bearers. The State to the village level committees will be constituted soon to strengthen the party organisational structure,’’ YSRC general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy told TNIE.

The party has already appointed Gruha Saradhulu to act as foot soldiers and also conveners at the village and ward secretariat level to take forward the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s welfare schemes to the doorstep of each and every household in the State.

Sources said the party through the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme and other surveys could not only assess the performance of MLAs, but also came to know the discontent among cadre. “At least one lakh leaders will be given party posts from the State to the village level and also in the affiliated wings to put an end to the discontent and rejuvenate the party rank and file ahead of elections,’’ sources added.

