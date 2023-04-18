Andhra police invoke SC/ST Act against hotel for serving food on plates with Ambedkar's image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Andhra Pradesh Police has invoked the SC/ST Act against a hotel that served food on paper plates with pictures of B R Ambedkar on it, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) said on Tuesday.

The NCSC received a complaint on July 8 last year through Twitter, alleging that food was served on paper plates with the picture of Ambedkar in a hotel in the Konaseema district.

When a protest was staged against this by the Dalits, the hotel owner got an FIR lodged against 18 men. The police arrested the 18 Dalit men and sent them to jail.

However, the police held an inquiry and found the allegations against the hotel owner and the paper plate seller to be true. The accused were subsequently arrested.

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla said during a hearing, police informed the commission that the SC/ST Act and section 295A of the IPC have been added in the matter in accordance with the commission's instructions.

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was enacted by Parliament to prevent atrocities and hate crimes against the members of the SC and ST communities.

The Act is popularly known as the SC/ST Act, PoA or simply, the "Atrocities Act".

The FIR against the 18 Dalit men was also cancelled at the hearing, Sampla said.

