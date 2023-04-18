Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra police invoke SC/ST Act against hotel for serving food on plates with Ambedkar's image

When a protest was staged against this by the Dalits, the hotel owner got an FIR lodged against 18 men.

Published: 18th April 2023 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Dr BR Ambedkar used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Andhra Pradesh Police has invoked the SC/ST Act against a hotel that served food on paper plates with pictures of B R Ambedkar on it, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) said on Tuesday.

The NCSC received a complaint on July 8 last year through Twitter, alleging that food was served on paper plates with the picture of Ambedkar in a hotel in the Konaseema district.

When a protest was staged against this by the Dalits, the hotel owner got an FIR lodged against 18 men. The police arrested the 18 Dalit men and sent them to jail.

However, the police held an inquiry and found the allegations against the hotel owner and the paper plate seller to be true. The accused were subsequently arrested.

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla said during a hearing, police informed the commission that the SC/ST Act and section 295A of the IPC have been added in the matter in accordance with the commission's instructions.

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was enacted by Parliament to prevent atrocities and hate crimes against the members of the SC and ST communities.

The Act is popularly known as the SC/ST Act, PoA or simply, the "Atrocities Act".

The FIR against the 18 Dalit men was also cancelled at the hearing, Sampla said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambedkar plates Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp