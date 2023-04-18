Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict in MCFPL auditor’s bail plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday reserved its verdict on the bail petition of Sravan Kumar, principal auditor of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Ltd (MCFPL) and accused number five in the alleged scam.

While hearing the Habeas Corpus petition and bail plea filed by Sravan Kumar’s wife Dr Narmada, CID advocate Y Shiva Kalpana Reddy said that if there is any objection in case of remand, a bail petition can be filed and not Habeas Corpus as done in this case.

She explained that as per procedure, the accused was presented before the magistrate and after he was remanded to judicial custody, the file was submitted to the sessions court. “After remanding a person to judicial custody, there is no scope for Habeas Corpus petition,” she argued and cited previous judgements of the Supreme Court to buttress her argument.

Stating that the case investigation is in its crucial phase, she urged the Court not to grant bail to the accused. Petitioner’s counsel KS Murthy said Sravan’s husband was produced before the magistrate after 48 hours of his arrest, while the magistrate has acted mechanically without considering the rules.

“As per depositors protection act, auditor Sravan Kumar should be produced before a sessions court. But CID has not done that and produced him before the magistrate, hence his remand is not legal. Further, he is being shifted to Visakhapatnam on a PT (Prisoner Transit) warrant,” Murthy argued and expressed concern that in case bail is not granted to him, chances of CID shifting him from one place to other cannot be ruled out. After hearing arguments from both sides, the division bench, comprising Justice DVSS Somayajulu and Justice U Srinivas, reserved the verdict.

