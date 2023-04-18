Door-to-door survey in Guntur amid Covid surge

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amid the recent surge of Covid cases, following the instructions of Central and State governments, the district administration are conducting a door-to-door survey to identify the people suffering from fever and cold. Till now, the survey has been conducted for over 6.3 lakh houses in the Guntur district. The ANMs are going to every house under that respective village and ward secretariat with collecting the blood samples of those who have Covid-19 symptoms.

According to the official reports, as many as 7.14 lakh houses are present in the Guntur. The ASHA workers, ANMs, ward and village volunteers completed the survey in 6.36 lakh houses (93 per cent), out of which 897 people were found suffering with fever and other Covid symptoms, with providing home isolation kits to them. Meanwhile, the officials are also urging people to follow Covid-19 precautionary measures and immediately get tested if they have any symptoms of the virus.

In the recent review meeting held with the officials, Collector Venu Gopal Reddy said that the district administration is on alert and are getting ready to face the pandemic. Measures are being taken to identify the foreign returnees in the district to conduct tests for them.

The samples are being sent to VRDL lab set up in Guntur Medical College and another testing lab will be set up at Tenali government hospital soon, the collector informed. As severe oxygen scarcity was faced during the second wave of the pandemic, 10 KL, 20 KL and PM care oxygen plants are also readied. The officials were also instructed to report the details of the number of beds available at all health centres across the district and asked them to submit a detailed report.

STATE LOGS 18 FRESH CASES

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, AP witnessed 18 more new Covid-19 cases and 359 active cases with 30 discharges reported in 24 hours on April 17. On April 16, AP witnessed 40 new Covid-19 cases and 341 active cases and 32 discharges were reported

