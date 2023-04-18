Heatwave warning for 3 days: IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Streets worn a deserted look as the heatwave continued to plague several parts of the State. Mercury continued to shoot past 42 degree Celsius forcing people to stay indoor in the daytime.

As many as 153 places in the State recorded 42 degree Celsius and above the daytime temperature and 752 recorded more than 40 degree Celsius and above the daytime temperature.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the highest daytime temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius was reported in Kanimerka village of Bondapalle mandal in Vizianagaram district in the 24 hours. Meanwhile, there is no let-up in heatwave conditions in the State and IMD reports indicate that the situation is likely to continue for another couple of days.

IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam region and South Coastal districts for the next two days. In its daily advisory, the Met department said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2 degree Celsius during the next couple of days in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region.

Heatwaves would prevail over North and South coastal Andhra Pradesh from April 17 to 19, especially over districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Koneseema, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Guntur and Palanadu. Remaining districts and Rayalaseema would experience 38-42 degree Celsius for the next 3 days, IMD Amaravati said in a release.

“People must refrain from venturing outside between 11 am and 4 pm. One should prefer wearing cotton dresses to keep the body temperature cool. Drinking more fluid like water, lemon juice, coconut water, butter milk etc, is advisable to keep one hydrated,” the IMD said in its advisory.

In its analysis of heatwave conditions in the State, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said 14 mandals, including five in Anakapalle, three in Kakinada, two in Palnadu, one each in Eluru, Krishna, Nandyal and Prakasam districts experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 116 mandals experienced a heatwave in the State on Monday.

APSDMA predicted severe heatwave conditions in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam mandal and heatwave conditions in 117 mandals, including seven in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 16 in Anakapalle and four in East Godavari.

