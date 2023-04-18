JSP and YSRC spar over Harish Rao’s comments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party and YSRC leaders sparred over Telangana Minister T Harish Rao’s comments against Andhra Pradesh and the people of the State with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan demanding the ruling party to apologise to the people of Telangana for their response to Rao’s comments. Responding, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) questioned Pawan for his “sudden love for Telangana.”

In a press release, the actor-politician said, “In the past, I have told political leaders that rulers and people are different. People are in no way connected to the comments made by the legislators. I don’t know, in which context Harish Rao made the comments. But as a counter, YSRC leaders and the ministers abused the people of Telangana. It was upsetting for me as an individual.”

Requesting the YSRC to mind their tongue before making allegations, Pawan said, “If the Telangana minister’s comments are degrading the image of Andhra Pradesh, they should criticise the particular person. Senior leaders have houses and businesses in Telangana. Even leaders like Botcha have businesses there. If any cabinet minister loses control, his colleagues and also the Chief Minister should condemn their remarks,” he suggested.

Taking exception to his demand, Nani said JSP chief did not find any fault with Harish Rao’s comments, but with YSRC. Mocking Pawan, he advised him to not demand apologies if he did not know the facts.

