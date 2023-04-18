Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP and YSRC spar over Harish Rao’s comments

Taking exception to his demand, Nani said JSP chief did not find any fault with Harish Rao’s comments, but with YSRC. 

Published: 18th April 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party and YSRC leaders sparred over Telangana Minister T Harish Rao’s comments against Andhra Pradesh and the people of the State with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan demanding the ruling party to apologise to the people of Telangana for their response to Rao’s comments. Responding, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) questioned Pawan for his “sudden love for Telangana.”

In a press release, the actor-politician said, “In the past, I have told political leaders that rulers and people are different. People are in no way connected to the comments made by the legislators. I don’t know, in which context Harish Rao made the comments. But as a counter, YSRC leaders and the ministers abused the people of Telangana. It was upsetting for me as an individual.”

Requesting the YSRC to mind their tongue before making allegations, Pawan said, “If the Telangana minister’s comments are degrading the image of Andhra Pradesh, they should criticise the particular person. Senior leaders have houses and businesses in Telangana. Even leaders like Botcha have businesses there. If any cabinet minister loses control, his colleagues and also the Chief Minister should condemn their remarks,” he suggested. 

Taking exception to his demand, Nani said JSP chief did not find any fault with Harish Rao’s comments, but with YSRC. Mocking Pawan, he advised him to not demand apologies if he did not know the facts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena Party YSRC leaders T Harish Rao
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp