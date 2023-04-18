Knife attack: CM’s counsel demands better probe 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Presenting his argument before the NIA special court on Monday, Chief Minister’s counsel Inakollu Venkateswarlu said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to consider key facts such as the conspiracy angle and criminal history of the accused in the rooster knife attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport in 2018.

“Since the investigation agency failed to probe major facts in the case, there is a huge need for a deeper probe. Jagan has a right to seek a thorough probe as the NIA officials have not submitted the final report to the court,” the advocate explained to the judge.

It may be recalled that the accused Janepalli Srinivas Rao, a worker at the Visakhapatnam-based restaurant owned by TDP leader T Harshavardhan Prasad, attacked Jagan with a rooster knife at Vizag airport on October 25, 2018. Jagan had suffered an injury on his arm in the attack. Venkateswarlu pointed out the role of restaurant owner Harshavardhan, vinyl banner of accused Srinivasa Rao set up in his village, picture of eagle (as assumed as part of Operation Garuda), association of the family of the accused with the TDP, the accused getting a house through TDP Janmabhoomi Committee and other aspects.

“How can the NIA rule out the conspiracy angle when the accused himself confessed his intention to attack Jagan on the neck. This was mentioned in the chargesheet submitted to the court. Killing Jagan was his plan and this shows that there is a bigger conspiracy behind the attack, which unfortunately the NIA did not mention in its counter affidavit submitted to the court,” he argued.

“The investigation agency failed to collect basic details of the accused from his native village Thanelanka and submitted to the court that he had no criminal history in the past. But the fact is that Srinivasa Rao is a prime accused in a 2017 case,” he informed the court. The NIA court judge posted the hearing to April 20 and asked the NIA officials and the accused’s counsel to file counter affidavits.

VIJAYAWADA: Presenting his argument before the NIA special court on Monday, Chief Minister’s counsel Inakollu Venkateswarlu said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to consider key facts such as the conspiracy angle and criminal history of the accused in the rooster knife attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport in 2018. “Since the investigation agency failed to probe major facts in the case, there is a huge need for a deeper probe. Jagan has a right to seek a thorough probe as the NIA officials have not submitted the final report to the court,” the advocate explained to the judge. It may be recalled that the accused Janepalli Srinivas Rao, a worker at the Visakhapatnam-based restaurant owned by TDP leader T Harshavardhan Prasad, attacked Jagan with a rooster knife at Vizag airport on October 25, 2018. Jagan had suffered an injury on his arm in the attack. Venkateswarlu pointed out the role of restaurant owner Harshavardhan, vinyl banner of accused Srinivasa Rao set up in his village, picture of eagle (as assumed as part of Operation Garuda), association of the family of the accused with the TDP, the accused getting a house through TDP Janmabhoomi Committee and other aspects. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “How can the NIA rule out the conspiracy angle when the accused himself confessed his intention to attack Jagan on the neck. This was mentioned in the chargesheet submitted to the court. Killing Jagan was his plan and this shows that there is a bigger conspiracy behind the attack, which unfortunately the NIA did not mention in its counter affidavit submitted to the court,” he argued. “The investigation agency failed to collect basic details of the accused from his native village Thanelanka and submitted to the court that he had no criminal history in the past. But the fact is that Srinivasa Rao is a prime accused in a 2017 case,” he informed the court. The NIA court judge posted the hearing to April 20 and asked the NIA officials and the accused’s counsel to file counter affidavits.