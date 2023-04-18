Naidu to kickstart 3-day Prakasam tour tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is set to tour the erstwhile Prakasam district for three days from April 19. The former Chief Minster’s tour gains significance as it comes at a time when the ruling party’s internal bickerings in parts of the district, particularly in Markapur, have come to the fore in the recent past. As part of his three-day visit, Naidu will tour Giddalur, Markapuram and Yerragondapalem constituencies.

TDP sources said Naidu may give clarity to the cadres on who would contest the elections in 2024.

In Giddalur, sources said Anna Rambabu, who won with a massive majority after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State, is facing opposition within the party.

The differences in the Markapur constituency were exposed during Jagan’s recent visit to the constituency, as YSRC leader Peddireddy Suryaprakash Reddy aspiring for a ticket, made allegations against the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh, who represents the district in the Cabinet. Though Kunduru Narayana Reddy is an incumbent MLA from the YSRC, Suryaprakash and Janke Venkata Reddy are hoping to score the ticket.

Though differences within the TDP might not be noticeable, the party is yet to improve its base under the leadership of Kandula Narayana Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 polls.

In Yerragondapalem, a constituency represented by Suresh, differences have been evident within TDP and YSRC parties.

TDP leaders observe that Naidu’s visit to the Markapuram division, where the party performed poorly in 2019, will help rejuvenate the party rank and file to improve its prospects.

Admitting that they are yet to kick start party activities, a TDP leader expressed that they will have to sweat it out to improve their performance without banking on the internal bickerings in YSRC.

In 2014, of the 12 constituencies of the erstwhile Prakasam district, the TDP was able to bag only Assembly segments, including Chirala, Addanki, Parchuru and Kondapi. However, Chirala MLA Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy is now supporting the YSRC.

Atchannaidu writes to DGP, seeks addl security for Naidu

Meanwhile, TDP State President K Atchannaidu urged the Director General of Police to arrange adequate security during Naidu’s visit. In a letter to the DGP, he said given the current political volatility in the State, it is widely believed that Naidu and his meetings may be targeted by miscreants and his political opponents. He requested the DGP to provide additional security cover, along with widespread precautionary measures, for Naidu and his meetings to ensure that his tour is completed in a safe and smooth manner.

He further informed the DGP that a large number of people may gather at Markapur to mark Naidu’s birthday on April 20 and urged the DGP to provide additional security and take precautionary measures.

TDP chief to visit Kadapa today

Naidu will also visit Kadapa district on Tuesday to chair the TDP zonal meeting. He will also participate in the Iftar dinner at Ameen Peer Dargah in the evening and make his night halt at Badvel.

