Only 17 per cent opt for admissions under RTE quota 

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 27,381 students registered themselves for Class I admission at private schools across the State this year. Of the 9,289 private schools in the State, as many as 92,373 seats should be allotted for children from economically weaker sections category, according to the AP Right To Education (RTE) Act.

However, of the total registered students, only 17.51 per cent opted for free admissions at private schools under the RTE quota. Reason: lack of awareness on the government scheme.

The central government had enacted the Right to Education (RTE) Act in 2009, with the aim of providing free and compulsory education to children between 6 and 14 years from EWS sections. The act mandates that private schools reserve 25 per cent of their seats for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

According to the school education department, the candidates who opt for free seats will be selected for admission through a lottery system, which will be held on Tuesday. Considering this provision, 5 per cent of the seats will be allocated to orphans, HIV and disabled children, 10 per cent to SCs, 4 per cent to STs and 6 per cent to the other weaker sections.

The government data revealed that 3,582 students registered themselves in Bapatla, followed by 3,285 in Annamaiah. However, 2,010 candidates opted for admissions at private schools in Bapatla, followed by 1,485 in Annamaiah, and 1,294 in Kurnool.

Parents rue lack of awareness on quota under RTE

Three districts saw least number of candidates opting for free admissions. Only three candidates opted for private schools in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 140 in Satya Sai and 195 in Nellore. Of the 85,813 free seats available under the RTE Act, 2,696 candidates were allotted seats last year. However, only 2,102 candidates joined against 2,602 seats available under the first phase and 55 against 94 available seats in the second phase.

Parents rue lack of awareness on such a provision. G Venkateshwarlu of Kadapa said, “Though I am a graduate and working as a representative at a clothing merchant, even I don’t know about the 25 per cent reservation under the RTE Act to admit my son to a private school. The government must ensure such schemes reach grass-root level.”

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of School Education, S Suresh Kumar, expressed satisfaction over the response the scheme has received this year. “Nearly 30,000 candidates have registered and 17,000 have opted for admissions. There will be demand for the best and top schools in their respective areas. The national average of admissions to private schools under this quota is 30-35 per cent only,” he said.

Meanwhile, noted lawyer Thandava Yogesh who fought for the implementation of RTE Section 12 (C) (1) by filing a plea and subsequent contempt case against the State government in the High Court also created awareness among the public through various platforms.

Thandava Yogesh said, “To avoid contempt, the government issued an admission schedule in August last year without raising much awareness as contemplated in the SOP. This was in violation of the court orders. Nearly 82,000 seats were left vacant. The government did the same this academic year as well. As a result, only 16,000 candidates opted for the free seats,” he lamented.

“I personally tried to spread awareness by issuing newspaper ads in Prakasam and Annamaya districts and distributed nearly one lakh pamphlets across cities such as Vizag, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Nandyala, Piduguralla among other towns. Besides, we posted ads on Facebook for 10 days. However, the reach was limited.”

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 27,381 students registered themselves for Class I admission at private schools across the State this year. Of the 9,289 private schools in the State, as many as 92,373 seats should be allotted for children from economically weaker sections category, according to the AP Right To Education (RTE) Act. However, of the total registered students, only 17.51 per cent opted for free admissions at private schools under the RTE quota. Reason: lack of awareness on the government scheme. The central government had enacted the Right to Education (RTE) Act in 2009, with the aim of providing free and compulsory education to children between 6 and 14 years from EWS sections. The act mandates that private schools reserve 25 per cent of their seats for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the school education department, the candidates who opt for free seats will be selected for admission through a lottery system, which will be held on Tuesday. Considering this provision, 5 per cent of the seats will be allocated to orphans, HIV and disabled children, 10 per cent to SCs, 4 per cent to STs and 6 per cent to the other weaker sections. The government data revealed that 3,582 students registered themselves in Bapatla, followed by 3,285 in Annamaiah. However, 2,010 candidates opted for admissions at private schools in Bapatla, followed by 1,485 in Annamaiah, and 1,294 in Kurnool. Parents rue lack of awareness on quota under RTE Three districts saw least number of candidates opting for free admissions. Only three candidates opted for private schools in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 140 in Satya Sai and 195 in Nellore. Of the 85,813 free seats available under the RTE Act, 2,696 candidates were allotted seats last year. However, only 2,102 candidates joined against 2,602 seats available under the first phase and 55 against 94 available seats in the second phase. Parents rue lack of awareness on such a provision. G Venkateshwarlu of Kadapa said, “Though I am a graduate and working as a representative at a clothing merchant, even I don’t know about the 25 per cent reservation under the RTE Act to admit my son to a private school. The government must ensure such schemes reach grass-root level.” Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of School Education, S Suresh Kumar, expressed satisfaction over the response the scheme has received this year. “Nearly 30,000 candidates have registered and 17,000 have opted for admissions. There will be demand for the best and top schools in their respective areas. The national average of admissions to private schools under this quota is 30-35 per cent only,” he said. Meanwhile, noted lawyer Thandava Yogesh who fought for the implementation of RTE Section 12 (C) (1) by filing a plea and subsequent contempt case against the State government in the High Court also created awareness among the public through various platforms. Thandava Yogesh said, “To avoid contempt, the government issued an admission schedule in August last year without raising much awareness as contemplated in the SOP. This was in violation of the court orders. Nearly 82,000 seats were left vacant. The government did the same this academic year as well. As a result, only 16,000 candidates opted for the free seats,” he lamented. “I personally tried to spread awareness by issuing newspaper ads in Prakasam and Annamaya districts and distributed nearly one lakh pamphlets across cities such as Vizag, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Nandyala, Piduguralla among other towns. Besides, we posted ads on Facebook for 10 days. However, the reach was limited.”