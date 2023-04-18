TDP leader alleges CBI will issue notices to CM and Bharathi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Monday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would soon serve notices on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and wife YS Bharathi Reddy in the YS Vivekananda murder case.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Ramaiah said Jagan failed miserably to safeguard his uncle YS Bhaskar Reddy and his son Avinash Reddy in the case.

“On Sunday, Vijaya Kumar and son of a leading contractor Sasidhar, both lobbyists, met Jagan at his Tadepalli Palace. They came to Vijayawada on a chartered flight from Mysore and left for Hyderabad after the meeting,” the TDP leader claimed and demanded the details of the meeting be made public. He also demanded the details of the alleged discussion between Avinash Reddy, Jagan and Bharathi on the night of Viveka’s murder.

Ramaiah said he is of the opinion that Jagan is not confident that the father-son duo will be declared innocent in this case. Since his frequent New Delhi visits were not fruitful, Jagan ultimately knocked at the doors of lobbyists to protect his people, he alleged.

