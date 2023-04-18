Threat to life from Avinash, Jagan: Dastagiri

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Sk Dastagiri, YS Vivekananda’s driver and an accused in the murder of the former minister who later turned approver in the case, has alleged a threat to his life from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dastagiri rebutted Avinash Reddy’s allegations and stated that he didn’t take a single rupee either from Sunita or CBI. He said he would be ready to serve jail term for the rest of his life, if the allegations are proved right and dared Avinash Reddy to resign from his post, if the allegations turn out to be false.

Dastagiri added: “When the CBI probe started to have its impact on the YS family and led to the arrest of YS Bhaskar Reddy, fingers started pointing towards my integrity.”

He said: “I committed the crime because of Gangi Reddy (accused No. 1) who promised me money for killing Vivekananda Reddy.”

