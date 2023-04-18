YSRC chalks out plan to wrest Visakhapatnam East from TDP

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of its ‘Why Not 175’, the YSRC has shifted its focus to Visakhapatnam city, where the TDP had won four of the six Asssembly constituencies in the 2019 elections. With Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar extending support to the ruling party, YSRC working towards winning the other three seats, particularly the East Constituency.

TDP’s Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu represents the Vizag East constituency and is known for scoring a hat trick win for three consecutive wins since 2009. In 2024, the YSRC wants to break the TDP hold in the East constituency.

According to highly placed sources in the party, it is even toying with the idea of fielding MP MVV Satyanarayana from East constituency to take on Velagapudi. Satyanarayana is being considered as he belongs to the same community as Velagapudi and has financial resources to take on the TDP strongman.

Besides, Satyanarayana’s building projects are situated in the East constituency and has strong support from the dwellers in these apartment complexes. However, according to political circles, YSRC party leaders are opposing his candidature.

Any plan to shift Satyanarayana from Lok Sabha to East Constituency is likely to face stiff opposition from the likes of MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav, VMRDA chairperson Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala and also Kola Guruvulu, who lost in the recent MLC elections. They are all planning to try their luck in the Assembly elections.

Vamsi Krishna has been a strong contender as he was an aspirant during the previous election, too, when the YSRC chose to field Vijaya Nirmala. Vamsi later won as corporator and missed the Mayor post as the party chose Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari.

Though Vamsi has been accommodated as MLC, he is still eyeing for the MLA seat. Vijaya Nirmala has also been aspiring to become an MLA.

After the MLC elections debacle, Kola Guruvulu has not lost hope and wants to contest from East constituency as he is banking on sympathy.

It will be a tough task for the YSRC to rein in the aspirants to field Satyanarayana. However, the moot question is whether the disgruntled leaders will work for the victory of the ruling party.

“If they work against or do not cooperate with the party, the YSRC’s plans to make inroads into TDP bastion will be a huge task. Besides, it still has to choose a right candidate for Vizag Lok Sabha constituency to replace Satyanarayana,” party leaders said and added the party is likely to field a BC candidate for the MP seat, if MVV is shifted.

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of its ‘Why Not 175’, the YSRC has shifted its focus to Visakhapatnam city, where the TDP had won four of the six Asssembly constituencies in the 2019 elections. With Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar extending support to the ruling party, YSRC working towards winning the other three seats, particularly the East Constituency. TDP’s Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu represents the Vizag East constituency and is known for scoring a hat trick win for three consecutive wins since 2009. In 2024, the YSRC wants to break the TDP hold in the East constituency. According to highly placed sources in the party, it is even toying with the idea of fielding MP MVV Satyanarayana from East constituency to take on Velagapudi. Satyanarayana is being considered as he belongs to the same community as Velagapudi and has financial resources to take on the TDP strongman. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides, Satyanarayana’s building projects are situated in the East constituency and has strong support from the dwellers in these apartment complexes. However, according to political circles, YSRC party leaders are opposing his candidature. Any plan to shift Satyanarayana from Lok Sabha to East Constituency is likely to face stiff opposition from the likes of MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav, VMRDA chairperson Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala and also Kola Guruvulu, who lost in the recent MLC elections. They are all planning to try their luck in the Assembly elections. Vamsi Krishna has been a strong contender as he was an aspirant during the previous election, too, when the YSRC chose to field Vijaya Nirmala. Vamsi later won as corporator and missed the Mayor post as the party chose Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari. Though Vamsi has been accommodated as MLC, he is still eyeing for the MLA seat. Vijaya Nirmala has also been aspiring to become an MLA. After the MLC elections debacle, Kola Guruvulu has not lost hope and wants to contest from East constituency as he is banking on sympathy. It will be a tough task for the YSRC to rein in the aspirants to field Satyanarayana. However, the moot question is whether the disgruntled leaders will work for the victory of the ruling party. “If they work against or do not cooperate with the party, the YSRC’s plans to make inroads into TDP bastion will be a huge task. Besides, it still has to choose a right candidate for Vizag Lok Sabha constituency to replace Satyanarayana,” party leaders said and added the party is likely to field a BC candidate for the MP seat, if MVV is shifted.