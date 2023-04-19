Home States Andhra Pradesh

Endowment land records to be digitalised, says Andhra Deputy Chief Minister

Addressing the media, the minister informed that the Revenue department has been ordered to identify endowment lands as conservation lands.

Published: 19th April 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana. (Photo | Twitter, @VoteForKottu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and also Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that the record of all the assets of endowments will be secured digitally through advanced technology.“We have identified 4.09 lakh acres of endowment land and have taken all measures to protect it. We will complete the digitisation of records related to 175 temples soon and the online procedure will end the conspiracy and the cheating of the beneficiaries of assets of endowments,” the minister added.

Speaking at the review meeting with the employees of the State and district level officials of the Endowment Department at the Durga temple premises, he discussed about all the 22A1C lands which are encroached, litigation lands and lands under cases in various courts. Addressing the media, the minister informed that the Revenue department has been ordered to identify endowment lands as conservation lands. He also instructed all the departmental officials that protecting endowment assets is responsibility of all officials.

The minister informed that the department is going to conduct Chandi, Rudra, Rajasyamala Sudarsana, Srilakshmi Maha Yagnam with 500 Rutviks at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on May 12 to 17 for the bright future of the State and the people.On the occasion, the Kalyanam of deities Durga Malleswara, Mallikarjuna, Satyanarayana, Sri Venkateswara and  Appanna will be performed on each day during Yagna, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp