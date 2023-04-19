Endowment land records to be digitalised, says Andhra Deputy Chief Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and also Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that the record of all the assets of endowments will be secured digitally through advanced technology.“We have identified 4.09 lakh acres of endowment land and have taken all measures to protect it. We will complete the digitisation of records related to 175 temples soon and the online procedure will end the conspiracy and the cheating of the beneficiaries of assets of endowments,” the minister added.

Speaking at the review meeting with the employees of the State and district level officials of the Endowment Department at the Durga temple premises, he discussed about all the 22A1C lands which are encroached, litigation lands and lands under cases in various courts. Addressing the media, the minister informed that the Revenue department has been ordered to identify endowment lands as conservation lands. He also instructed all the departmental officials that protecting endowment assets is responsibility of all officials.

The minister informed that the department is going to conduct Chandi, Rudra, Rajasyamala Sudarsana, Srilakshmi Maha Yagnam with 500 Rutviks at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on May 12 to 17 for the bright future of the State and the people.On the occasion, the Kalyanam of deities Durga Malleswara, Mallikarjuna, Satyanarayana, Sri Venkateswara and Appanna will be performed on each day during Yagna, he added.

