Heatwave conditions to continue in Andhra Pradesh for a couple of days: IMD

In its daily advisory, the Met Department stated that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2 degree Celsius during the next couple of days in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Published: 19th April 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four places in the State have recorded above 45 degree Celsius with the highest daytime temperature of 45.9 degree Celsius reported at Rajupalem in Palnadu district in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. As per the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data, Tarlapadu in Prakasam district recorded 45.8 degree Celsius, Udayagiri in Nellore 45.7 degree Celsius and Dendulur in Eluru 45 degree Celsius.

As many as 182 places reported 42 degree Celsius and above day temperature and 749 more than 40 degree Celsius and above. Meanwhile, there is no let-up in the heatwave conditions in the State and IMD reports indicate that the situation is likely to continue for another couple of days. IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam region and South Coastal districts for the next two days.

In its daily advisory, the Met Department stated that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2 degree Celsius during the next couple of days in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Heatwave will prevail over North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 19, especially over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Koneseema, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Guntur and Palanadu districts.

“People must refrain from venturing out between 11 am and 4 pm. One should prefer wearing cotton clothes to keep the body temperature cool. Drinking more fluids like water, lemon juice, coconut water, butter milk etc, is advisable to keep one hydrated,” the IMD said in its advisory.

In its analysis of heatwave conditions in the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said 29 mandals, including 17 in Anakapalle, three in  Kadapa, two each in Kakinada, Nandyal, Visakhapatnam, Viziangaram  and Palnadu, one in Krishna experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 110 mandals experienced heatwave on Monday.APSDMA predicted severe heatwave conditions in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district and heatwave conditions in 98 mandals.

